Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 5

The Dubai Tennis Championships is reaching its latter stages, with Day 5 taking place on February 28. The semifinals of the singles and doubles tournaments will be played.

Ad

Day 4 of the ATP 500 competition saw four tightly-contested quarterfinals, all of which went to three sets. Arguably the highlight of the day was top seed Daniil Medvedev being stunned by Tallon Griekspoor after a thrilling encounter saw the Dutchman win 2-6, 7-6(5), 7-5.

Day 5 will see Griekspoor face fourth Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals. The Greek booked his place in the final four after edging out Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-4. Tsitsipas and Griekspoor will lock horns for the third time, with the former leading the head-to-head 2-0.

Ad

Trending

Felix Auger-Aliassime will feature in the other semifinal and he will be up against Quentin Halys. The Canadian booked his place in the final four of the ATP 500 event after beating Marin Cilic 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 while Halys came back from a set down to triumph 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) over Luca Nardi.

Auger-Aliassime and the Frenchman will face one another for the third time, with the Canadian leading 2-0 in the head-to-head. On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Ad

Schedule for Day 5 of Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Centre Court

Starting at 1 pm local time: (2) Harri Heliovaara/ Henry Patten vs (Q) Robin Haase / Hendrik Jebens

Followed by: Jamie Murray / John Peers vs Yuki Bhambri / Alexei Popyrin

Starting not before 5 pm local time: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (Q) Quentin Halys

Starting not before 7 pm local time: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tallon Griekspoor

Dubai Tennis championships 2025: Where to watch

Viewers in the UK, US, Canada and India can watch the live action on Day 5 of the ATP 500 event on the following channels and sites:

Ad

UK: Sky Sports

US: Tennis Channel

India: Tennis TV

Canada: DAZN, TSN, TVA

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Match Timings

All matches on Day 5 of the ATP 500 event will take place on Centre Court, where the action will commence at 1 pm local time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback