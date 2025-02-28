Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 5

The Dubai Tennis Championships is reaching its latter stages, with Day 5 taking place on February 28. The semifinals of the singles and doubles tournaments will be played.
Day 4 of the ATP 500 competition saw four tightly-contested quarterfinals, all of which went to three sets. Arguably the highlight of the day was top seed Daniil Medvedev being stunned by Tallon Griekspoor after a thrilling encounter saw the Dutchman win 2-6, 7-6(5), 7-5.
Day 5 will see Griekspoor face fourth Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals. The Greek booked his place in the final four after edging out Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-4. Tsitsipas and Griekspoor will lock horns for the third time, with the former leading the head-to-head 2-0.
Felix Auger-Aliassime will feature in the other semifinal and he will be up against Quentin Halys. The Canadian booked his place in the final four of the ATP 500 event after beating Marin Cilic 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 while Halys came back from a set down to triumph 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) over Luca Nardi.
Auger-Aliassime and the Frenchman will face one another for the third time, with the Canadian leading 2-0 in the head-to-head. On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the Dubai Tennis Championships.
Schedule for Day 5 of Dubai Tennis Championships 2025
Centre Court
Starting at 1 pm local time: (2) Harri Heliovaara/ Henry Patten vs (Q) Robin Haase / Hendrik Jebens
Followed by: Jamie Murray / John Peers vs Yuki Bhambri / Alexei Popyrin
Starting not before 5 pm local time: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (Q) Quentin Halys
Starting not before 7 pm local time: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tallon Griekspoor
Dubai Tennis championships 2025: Where to watch
Viewers in the UK, US, Canada and India can watch the live action on Day 5 of the ATP 500 event on the following channels and sites:
UK: Sky Sports
US: Tennis Channel
India: Tennis TV
Canada: DAZN, TSN, TVA
Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Match Timings
All matches on Day 5 of the ATP 500 event will take place on Centre Court, where the action will commence at 1 pm local time.