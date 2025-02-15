Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The top stars of the WTA Tour will continue their trek through the Middle East at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025. The season's second WTA 1000 tournament will be held from February 16-22. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leads the pack as the top seed.

Following a heartbreaking loss to Madison Keys in the final of the Australian Open, Sabalenka returned to action at the Qatar Open. However, she failed to win a match and made a swift exit with a three-set loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova. She will aim to get back to her winning ways in Dubai.

Iga Swiatek is the second seed here. She was the three-time defending champion at the Qatar Open, and went down 6-3, 6-1 to her nemesis Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals. The Dubai Tennis Championships is one of the four WTA 1000 tournaments that she's yet to win. The Latvian, meanwhile, will face Amanda Anisimova for the Qatar Open title on Saturday, February 15.

Coco Gauff had a forgettable outing in Doha as well, and left the capital city of Qatar without a win under her belt. Seeded third in Dubai, she will aim to step up her game. Defending champion Jasmine Paolini is the fourth seed. Her title-winning run at the Dubai Tennis Championships a year ago marked her ascent to the big leagues. She would later finish as the runner-up at the French Open and Wimbledon as well.

Except for Keys, the entire top 10 is accounted for in Dubai. Emma Raducanu, Sofia Kenin, Caroline Garcia, and Sorana Cirstea received wildcards into the main draw. The Brit is currently on a four-match losing streak, and will be eager to finally score a much-needed win.

The Middle East swing will reach its conclusion this week. With most of top stars set to dazzle in Dubai, here's a look at the broadcast details for this year's edition of the tournament:

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Live Streaming and TV Channel details

Coco Gauff is the third seed at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers from the following countries can tune into the respective channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at the Dubai Tennis Championships:

Tennis Channel - USA, Spain, India

DAZN, TSN, TVA - Canada

Sky Sports - United Kingdom, Ireland; Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, South Tyrol; Italy, San Marino, Vatican City, South Tyrol

beIN Sports - France, Australia

Canal+ - Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia

Novasports - Greece, Cyprus

DAZN Europe - Bulgaria; Liechtenstein; Luxembourg; Malta; Georgia; Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland; Netherlands

DigiSport - Romania

Setanta Baltics - Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

Setanta Eurasia - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan

Setanta Ukraine - Ukraine

CJ ENM - South Korea

PCCW - Hong Kong

Sportcast - Chinese Taipei

Starhub - Singapore

TapDMV - Philippines

Truevisions - Thailand

Youku, Tencent - China

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

