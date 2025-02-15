Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, and more

The Middle East Swing moves on to the season's second WTA 1000 tournament, the Dubai Tennis Championships, set to be held from February 16-22, 2025. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka leads the field with all but one of her fellow top 10 cohorts, including Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff.

World No. 6 and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys' injury hiatus continues. She's the only top 10 player to skip the tournament. Jasmine Paolini had her breakthrough here last year with an impressive run to the title, the biggest of her career so far. She'll be gunning to mount a successful title defense.

Emma Raducanu and Sofia Kenin are among the notable names to receive wildcards into the tournament. With most of the top stars gathered in one place, here's a quick look at all the relevant details regarding this year's edition of the Dubai Tennis Championships:

What is the Dubai Tennis Championships?

The Dubai Tennis Championships is an outdoor hardcourt event, held in February. Previously its WTA 1000 status used to alternate with another Middle East tournament, the Qatar Open. However, it got permanently promoted as a WTA 1000 event last year, as did the Qatar Open.

The tournament has a 56-player draw, with the top eight seeds receiving a first-round bye. Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki, Elina Svitolina, and Simona Halep are among some of the prominent players to have won the title here in the past.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Draw and Players

Elena Rybakina is the sixth seed at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

As mentioned earlier, the top eight seeds have received a bye into the second round. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka, along with third seed Coco Gauff, fifth seed Jessica Pegula, and eighth seed Emma Navarro, headline the top half of the draw.

Sabalenka, who lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round of the Qatar Open, could bump into her at the same stage once again. Gauff was eliminated in the second round of the Qatar Open as well, and could begin her campaign here against Amanda Anisimova. The latter will play for the title in Doha against Jelena Ostapenko on Saturday (February 15).

As for Ostapenko, she has landed in the bottom half of the draw, which is led by second seed Iga Swiatek, fourth seed Jasmine Paolini, sixth Elena Rybakina, and seventh seed Zheng Qinwen.

Swiatek, who was the three-time defending champion at the Qatar Open, went down tamely to Ostapenko in the semifinals. The latter now leads their head-to-head 5-0, and they could meet in the semifinals this week as well. Leylah Fernandez, Ons Jabeur, and Mirra Andreeva are some of the other big names in this half of the draw.

The full draw can be found here.

Schedule

The first-round will begin on Sunday, February 16, and conclude the next day. All other rounds will begin and end on the same day, with the final set to take place on Saturday, February 22. The doubles final will be held at 4:30 p.m. local time, followed by the singles final at 7:00 p.m.

Day Time Round Sun, 16 Feb 11:00 a.m. & 6:30 p.m. 1st Round Mon, 17 Feb 11:00 a.m. & 6:30 p.m. 1st Round Tue, 18 Feb 11:00 a.m. & 6:30 p.m. 2nd Round Wed, 19 Feb 12:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. 3rd Round Thu, 20 Feb 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. Quarterfinals Fri, 21 Feb 3:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. Semifinals Sat, 22 Feb 4:30 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. Finals

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The winner of this year's Dubai Tennis Championships will pocket $597,000 along with 1,000 ranking points. Here's a full breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Prize Money (Singles) Prize Money (Doubles) Champion

1000

1000

$597,000 $175,900 Runner-up

650

650

$351,801 $98,950 Semifinalist

390

390

$181,400 $53,140 Quarterfinalist

215

215

$83,470 $27,480 Third Round (Round of 16)

120

120

$41,600 $15,570 Second Round (Round of 32) 65

10

$23,500 $10,380 First Round (Round of 64) 10

-

$16,900 -

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Where to Watch

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action happening in Dubai:

Tennis Channel - USA, Spain, India

Sky Sports - UK, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, South Tyrol

TSN, DAZN - Canada

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

