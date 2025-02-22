Dubai Tennis Championships Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Mirra Andreeva and runner-up Clara Tauson earn?

Mirra Andreeva secured the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships title on Saturday, February 22, with a dominant 7-6(1), 6-1 victory over Clara Tauson in the final. This triumph marks her first title of the season and the maiden WTA 1000 title of her career.

Andreeva's victory in Dubai earned her a hefty $597,000 from the WTA 1000 tournament's $3,654,963 prize pool, while Tauson took home $351,801. Elena Rybakina and Karolina Muchova each received $181,400 after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Second seed Iga Swiatek, Sofia Kenin, Sorana Cirstea and Linda Noskova, each got $83,470 for a quarterfinal finish.

Meanwhile, players eliminated in the third round of the Dubai Tennis Championships— including top seed Aryna Sabalenka, fourth seed Jasmine Paolini, fifth seed Jessica Pegula, eighth seed Emma Navarro, ninth seed Paula Badosa, McCartney Kessler, Peyton Stearns, and Dayana Yastremska — each took home $41,600.

Third seed Coco Gauff, seventh seed Zheng Qinwen, 11th seed Diana Shnaider, Veronika Kudermetova, Elina Svitolina, Liudmila Samsonova, Emma Raducanu, Alycia Parks, Belinda Bencic, Moyuka Uchijima, Elise Mertens, Marta Kostyuk, Eva Lys, Marketa Vondrousova, Anastasia Potapova, and Victoria Azarenka, each bagged $23,500 for a second-round finish.

Those knocked out in the opening round of the tournament, including 10th seed Daria Kasatkina, 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, 15th seed Anna Kalinskaya, 16th seed Donna Vekic, 2025 Qatar Open runner-up Jelena Ostapenko, Leylah Fernandez, Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia, each pocketed $16,900.

