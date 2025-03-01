Dubai Tennis Championships Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and runner-up Felix Auger-Aliassime earn?

Stefanos Tsitsipas ended his title drought in style by clinching the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday, March 1. He secured a dominant 6-3, 6-3 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final, earning his first title of the season and the 12th of his career.

Tsitsipas' victory in Dubai earned him impressive prize money of $605,530, while Auger-Aliassime took home $325,780. Tallon Griekspoor and Quentin Halys each received $173,620 after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Top seed Daniil Medvedev, Matteo Berrettini, Marin Cilic, and lucky loser Luca Nardi, each bagged $88,700 for their quarterfinal finish at the ATP 500 tournament.

Meanwhile, those who were eliminated in the second round -- including fifth seed and defending champion Ugo Humbert, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Karen Khachanov, Christopher O'Connell, Zizou Bergs, Roberto Bautista Agut, Nuno Borges and Alexei Popyrin -- each got $47,350.

Players who went home in the opening round of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships, including second seed Alex de Minaur, third seed Andrey Rublev, sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov, eighth seed Arthur Fils, Jan-Lennard Struff, Zhang Zhizhen, Roman Safiullin, Jiri Lehecka, Lorenzo Sonego, Dan Evans, Gael Monfils, Marton Fucsovics, Aziz Dougaz, Fabian Marozsan, Alexander Bublik, and Hady Habib, each pocketed $25,250.

