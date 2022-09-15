"Dude, I'm trying to plan a family vacation" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian cheekily blames Tom Brady for putting a dampener on his plans

Alexis Ohanian, the husband of Serena Williams, took to social media to react to news of her wife's possible return to tennis.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced her retirement from the sport after her US Open run. But during her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Williams hinted at making a comeback akin to NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Her cheeky response to a question about her comeback got an even funnier reply from her husband on Twitter as he too called out Brady for his plans being quashed.

"Dude @TomBrady I'm trying to plan a family vacation over winter break here..." tweeted Ohanian.

Williams credited Brady for starting the trend of returning from retirement to play competitively after announcing his decision to return to the NFL in a little over a month.

"You know Tom really started an amazing trend..That's what I wanna say," said Serena.

"There’s no way that I don’t want to be involved in tennis somehow in the future" - Serena Williams on her life post-retirement

While announcing her decision to stop playing competitively, Williams revealed that she was 'evolving' from tennis but will continue to be a part of the sport.

She mentioned that she wants to give back to the sport that has given her so much in life.

“I feel like tennis has given me so much and I feel like there’s no way that I don’t want to be involved in tennis somehow in the future. I don’t know what that involvement is yet, but I do know that I love the sport so much," said the American.

Williams further revealed that she had authored a children's book while away from the sport during the pandemic. She revealed that she wanted to emphasize the importance of having an imagination in the kids while authoring the book.

“It’s so authentic. It’s a story that we came up with during Covid and this particular book of Qai Qai is really just about using your imagination because kids have such an amazing imagination," said Serena Williams.

"We couldn’t leave the house and I was playing with Olympia and our dog Qai Qai who has this amazing personality … We wanted to really just put in people’s minds that we can’t forget how important it is to use your imagination and play,” she added.

