"Dumbledad" - Andy Murray plays Harry Potter dress up with daughters; calls it a "huge advantage" to early exit at Australian Open 2024

Andy Murray recently showed off his playful side on Instagram as he shared a photograph of himself engrossed in a game of dress-up with his daughters after his early exit at the 2024 Australian Open.

The Brit began his 2024 campaign in Brisbane but went down in the opening round to good friend Grigor Dimitrov after winning the first set. He was shown the door again in the first round of the Australian Open, this time by Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina in straight sets.

Taking some well-earned time off, Murray's latest Instagram post gave us a glimpse at a his playful side as he took part in a "Harry Potter dress up" with his daughters Sophia, Edie, and Lola.

Dressed up as "Albus Dumbledore" from the Harry Potter series, Murray saw the upside of his disappointing exit, stating that returning to his children was one of the biggest advantages of it.

Clad in a red robe with a pointy black hat on his head, Murray put on a serious look, one reminiscent of Dumbledore, one of the lead characters in the Harry Potter series.

"One of the huge advantages to losing in the first round of the @australianopen is getting to play Harry Potter dress up at 5.30am on a Sunday with my daughters. Dumbledad," Andy Murray wrote on his Instagram account.

Together with his wife Kim Sears, they share four children, daughters Sophia, Edie, and Lola, and a son, Teddie.

Andy Murray hinted at this being his last Australian Open

Andy Murray speaks to the media after his first-round match loss against Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Speaking to the press following his disappointing first-round loss to Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the 2024 Australian Open, Andy Murray hinted that this could have been the last time he featured in Melbourne.

"It's a definite possibility that will be the last time I play here. And yeah, I think probably because of how the match went & everything, I don't know," Murray said.

Murray also added that he'd had multiple conversations with his family and team about a second retirement.

"I've spoken to them about it. I've spoken to my family about it multiple time. I've spoken to my team about it. they're very aware of how I feel about things, where I would like to finish playing, when that would be," he said.

While has not made any concrete decision yet, the end of his career looks imminent by the end of this season. As described by him, retirement is something he needs to "think about" and deliberate exactly when the right time to do it is.

"I haven't made any definite decisions on that. It's obviously something that I need to think about and see exactly when that is," he concluded.