“Dumpling please” – Carlo Agostinelli, Katie Boulter, and Eileen Gu react to Emma Raducanu’s latest holiday season snaps

Emma Raducanu's latest pictures on social media have invited reactions from the likes of Carlo Agostinelli, Katie Boulter, and Eileen Gu.

Raducanu and Agostinelli have developed an amicable bond over the years. Notably, Agostinelli's mother Mathilde Favier heads Dior's public relations duties, a brand that Raducanu happens to be the global brand ambassador for. The Brit shares an equally warm bond with colleague Boulter and US-born Chinese freestyle skier Eileen Gu.

Raducanu recently posted a number of photographs from around the United Kingdom on her Instagram account. Many of the pictures depicted a Christmas theme.

"Favorite season," the 21-year-old captioned the post.

Raducanu's aforementioned friends commented on her post. Seeing dumplings in Raducanu's Instagram carousel caught Eileen Gu's attention.

"Dumplings plssss," Gu wrote.

Katie Boulter was also most intrigued by Raducanu's food pictures.

"There's the T bone," Boulter wrote referring to the fourth photo in the carousel.

Carlo Agostinelli commented a penguin emoji accompanied by the red-heart emoji to suggest he loved the Polaroid in which the 21-year-old can be seen smiling with a penguin plushie in her hands.

Comments on Emma Raducanu's Instagram post

In her professional life, Raducanu has stayed off the court since competing at the Stuttgart Open in April 2023, due to multiple surgeries. She is slated to make her tennis return at the 2024 ASB Classic.

Emma Raducanu: "I'm in a better place to compete now than I ever have been before or since the 2021 US Open"

Emma Raducanu addresses a press conference: 2022 US Open - Previews

In a conversation with former tennis player Laura Robson, Emma Raducanu recently stated that her journey through the recovery period post-surgeries has been a tough one mentally.

"The process is so slow and repetitive. Sometimes it's really hard to just not get bored of it and just keep in mind the long-term end goal. And just keeping that in mind just keeps you going even on the days you don't feel like," she said via Amazon Prime Video Sport.

The Brit, however, suggested that her head was in a better space to get back on tour and compete, hinting at her psychological struggles following the 2021 US Open triumph.

"It was difficult to train. Like for example, if it was just a wrist, you could run or still do other things. So in the beginning, it was very much quite sedentary. I feel like mentally, I'm in a better place to compete now than I ever have been before or since the [2021] US Open," she said..