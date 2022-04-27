"Each day I notice that I get stronger" - Dominic Thiem finds positivity despite early Estoril exit

Dominic Thiem succumbed to yet another loss on the ATP tour as he continues his comeback, falling in straight sets to Benjamin Bonzi in the opening round of the Estoril Open. With this defeat, Thiem has now lost all three of his matches this year. The Austrian has been winless in seven matches since beating Marton Fucsovics at the Rome Masters last year.

The former US Open champion has fought past injuries, setbacks, and COVID-19 to get back to competing on tour but has come up empty-handed as he tries to build momentum on his favorite surface, claycourt.

However, the World No. 93 remains motivated to return to his peak form, as evidenced by his recent Twitter post. Thiem stressed that he is ready to do all it takes to regain his "perfect strength."

"I know it will take time for me to regain my perfect strength and my full potential. But I am ready to embark on this path," Dominic Thiem tweeted. "My aim is to do my best every day to take full advantage of my potential."

The 28-year-old believes he is getting "stronger" with each passing training session and match.

"Each day I notice that I get stronger and feel better from practice to practice and now also from one match to another," he added.

"It is a process that takes time" - Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem urged patience in his post, further thanking those who have stood by him and supported him during these trying times.

"It is a process that takes time," said the Austrian. "I would like to thank everyone who accompanies me on my journey! Every day I appreciate the motivating messages and comments!"

The Austrian improved in his performance as his match against Bonzi wore on. Thiem earned himself three set points in the second set but, unfortunately for him, failed to convert any.

However, the former World No. 3 was highly erroneous in his display in the opening set, which Bonzi won 6-3. The Frenchman allowed Thiem a mere four points in his service games, highlighting the Austrian's weakness on return.

But Thiem, who was once regarded as the heir to Rafael Nadal on claycourt, pulled up his socks and began holding his serve more easily in the second set. He did have to get out of jail once while serving to stay in the match at 5-6 as Bonzi racked up a match point.

The Austrian earned three set points in the ensuing tiebreak but failed to hit through Bonzi, as the latter eventually reeled off three points in a row to clinch the win.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan