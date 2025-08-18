"Easiest money I ever made" - Ahead of US Open qualifiers, Sachia Vickery gets brutally honest about balancing OnlyFans career & tennis pro life

Sachia Vickery opened up about the ease with which she is making money on OnlyFans just a day ahead of her US Open qualifier. The American tennis pro will take on Ukraine's Anastasiia Sobolieva in the first round of the women's singles qualifiers in New York.

On Monday, August 18, Vickery took to Instagram to share how she balances life as a tennis professional with creating content on the platform. In a Q&A session, she was asked whether she had ever thought she would be mixing traditional professional tennis with work on OnlyFans.

As someone who’s spent years grinding on the WTA Tour, Vickery was honest about shifting perspectives when opportunity called.

"Initially no but I’m very open minded and I don’t care what people think of me I know myself, it’s also the easiest money I’ve ever made and I enjoy doing it," Vickery wrote.

Sachia Vickery's Instagram Story | @sachiavick

Another fan asked how one might get a date with her and how she handles that kind of thing these days. After dealing with how some men behaved in the past, the WTA star decided to flip the script and protect her time.

"I no longer date for free due to the behavior of men I now require a pre-date deposit send me 1,000 and we can make it happen my cashapp is $Sachiavick," she wrote.

Vickery's Instagram Story | @sachiavick

On Tuesday, August 19, Vickery will play her first WTA match since February at the US Open. Earlier in January, the 30-year-old made headlines when she joined the subscription-based content-sharing platform OnlyFans.

"I will never talk s*** about girls on OnlyFans" - When Sachia Vickery opened up about her early earnings on OnlyFans

Sachia Vickery at the WTA 500 Guadalajara Open Akron - Source: Getty

Sachia Vickery is an American tennis player who turned pro in 2011, and at her peak in 2018, reached world No. 73. She’s trained at top academies, including USTA, IMG, and Mouratoglou Academy in France.

In January 2025, she launched an OnlyFans account, becoming one of the most high-profile female tennis players on the platform. She’s found the experience "empowering," particularly for her, opening up a new source of income amid the demands and uncertainty of the tour.

Sharing about the experience, just two days into starting the account, she said:

"I will never talk s*** about girls on OnlyFans ever again for the rest of my life. Because the amount I made on there in my first two days, I am overwhelmed. I am just shook really."

World No. 562, Vickery holds a 4-5 record this season on the WTA Tour. She will take on World No. 239 Anastasiia Sobolieva in the first round of the US Open qualifiers. The 21-year-old Ukrainian brings a lot of match experience with a 27-21 record in 2025.

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More