Eastbourne 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Rothesay International

The Rothesay International in Eastbourne, one of the final few Wimbledon warm-up events, will see a bevy of stars vying for the trophy on both the men's and women's sides. While the women's competition is of WTA 500 category, the men's is ATP 250 at this tournament, scheduled to be held at the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club in Eastbourne from June 19-25.

Comeback queen Serena Williams will, of course, be the cynosure of all eyes at this event. Having been sidelined with a hamstring injury since last year's Wimbledon Championships, this will be the first competitive appearance for the 23-time Grand Slam champion in nearly 12 months.

The American will only play doubles at Eastbourne, in partnership with singles World No. 4 Ons Jabeur. The 40-year-old will be hoping to get a few matches under her belt before heading to Wimbledon, where she has been awarded a wildcard in ladies singles.

The women's singles section at the Rothesay International is no less star-studded. World No. 3 Paula Badosa leads as many as five top-10 names in the 64-player draw. Berlin finalist Jabeur will be eager to taste glory in both singles and doubles.

In the men's singles, home hope and World No. 11 Cameron Norrie headlines the 28-player field. Having suffered an early exit from the Cinch Championships at the Queen's Club, the 26-year-old will be hungry to get back to winning ways in Eastbourne.

Jannik Sinner, Taylor Fritz and Diego Schwartzman round out the top four seeds. Defending champion Alex de Minaur, Sebastian Korda, Alexander Bublik, Ugo Humbert, Frances Tiafoe, Jenson Brooksby, Reilly Opelka, and Maxime Cressy are some of the other players to keep an eye on as Wimbledon preparations continue in full swing at Eastbourne.

On that note, let's take a look at the channel and streaming details for the Rothesay International:

Eastbourne ATP stream and TV Schedule

Cameron Norrie in action at the Cinch Championships

Amazon Prime Video & BBC - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

Denmark - TV2.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Ziggo - Netherlands.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Discovery - India.

Eastbourne WTA stream and TV schedule

Jelena Ostapenko is the defending champion at the Rothesay International

Amazon Prime Video & BBC - United Kingdom, Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Canal+ - Poland

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan

Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, USA

TSN - Canada

DigiSport - Hungary, Romania

iQIYI - China

NowTV - Hong Kong

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

O2 TV - Czech Republic

Starhub - Singapore

Supertennis - Italy

Live streaming will be available on TennisTV.

