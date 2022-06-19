Eastbourne 2022: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more | Rothesay International

All eyes will be on 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams as she makes her return from a near one-year injury layoff at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, scheduled to be held from June 19-25.

After suffering a hamstring injury during her first-round match at the Wimbledon Championships last year against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, the American will be seen in action for the first time at the WTA 500 grasscourt event. The 40-year-old will, however, only make her comeback in doubles at this tournament, where she has teamed up with this week's Berlin finalist Ons Jabeur.

While fans will be waiting with bated breath to see the legend weaving a tennis racquet once again, the singles draw in Eastbourne, too, has enough top names who are capable of putting on a show.

Five top-10 players are in the draw, guaranteeing some exciting action over the course of the week. Top seed and World No. 3 Paula Badosa will play her first grasscourt tournament of the year at Devonshire Park. World No. 4 Ons Jabeur, seeded second, will arrive in the coastal city with tons of momentum following her spectacular campaign in Berlin.

World No. 6 Maria Sakkari, World No. 7 Karolina Pliskova and World No. 10 Garbine Muguruza complete the rest of the top-10 players participating in the event.

One of the most prestigious women's Wimbledon warm-up events, Eastbourne has continued to attract the game's biggest names through the years. This season is no exception either as there are lots of talented players who can shake up the draw.

Without further ado, let's take a look at everything you need to know about Rothesay International:

What is the Rothesay International in Eastbourne?

The Rothesay International started in 1974 as a women's-only tournament in the resort town of Eastbourne on the southeast coast of England.

The outdoor grasscourt event became a combined men's and women's tournament in 2009 after the Nottingham Open was merged with it. While in 2015 and 2016, the men's tournament returned to Nottingham, Eastbourne has been a combined event since 2017.

The women's competition is classified as a WTA 500 event while the men's is an ATP 250 tournament.

The event has been won in the past by tennis superstars such as Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Monica Seles, Kim Clijsters, and Justine Henin, among others. Martina Navratilova is the most successful champion in the tournament with a record 11 titles.

2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko won her maiden grasscourt tournament in Eastbourne last year.

Venue

The Rothesay International will be held on the outdoor grasscourts of Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, United Kingdom.

Players

Paula Badosa is the top seed at the Rothesay International

The top four seeds in the 64-player field in Eastbourne are Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, and Karolina Pliskova.

Having had to retire from her third-round match at the French Open due to a right calf injury, Badosa will make her first appearance on grass this season. The Spaniard, who made the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, will hope to get some matches under her belt to build her confidence ahead of the grasscourt Major.

Jabeur, meanwhile, has been terrific over the past few months, with a first-round exit from Roland Garros being an aberration. The Tunisian is looking to add a second grasscourt title to her name this week in Berlin following her Birmingham triumph in 2021.

Sakkari lost a nail-biter to Belinda Bencic in the semifinals in Berlin this week and will be eager for an upturn in fortunes in Eastbourne. She has so far put up an encouraging campaign on the slick surface, with a quarterfinal appearance coming at Nottingham a week earlier.

Following a delayed start to the season due to a hand injury, Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova is looking to get back into rhythm before heading to SW19. She made the quarterfinals in the German capital this week and will be hoping to improve on it next week.

Garbine Muguruza, Coco Gauff, Barbora Krejcikova, Jelena Ostapenko, Elena Rybakina, Jil Teichmann, Madison Keys, Camila Giorgi, Elise Mertens, Petra Kvitova, Beatriz Haddad Maia, and Yulia Putintseva round out the top 16 seeds and all seeded players received a bye into the second round.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams and Ons Jabeur will face the team of Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round of the women's doubles.

The full draw can be accessed here.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds at the Rothesay International are scheduled for Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19. The main draw action is set to commence on June 19.

The singles final will take place at 12.30 pm local time on Saturday, June 25. The women's doubles final will follow the ATP singles final on the same day.

Prize Money

The total prize money on offer at Rothesay International is $757,900. The winner will take home a cheque of $116,340 and 470 ranking points.

Where to watch

Viewers from the US can catch all the action at the Rothesay International live on the Tennis Channel, while fans in the UK will be able to see it live on BBC & Amazon Prime Video.

Canadians can watch the matches live on TSN. The action will be broadcast in Australia on beIN Sports.

Live action can also be followed on TennisTV.

