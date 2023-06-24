Eastbourne 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more | Rothesay International

The 2023 Rothesay International in Eastbourne is set to take place from June 26 to July 1, 2023. The combined ATP-WTA event has managed to rope in plenty of top players across both the tours.

Defending champion Taylor Fritz leads the pack as the top seed on the men's side. He's gunning for his third title at the venue as he looks to fine-tune his prep in the lead-up to Wimbledon.

The British trio of Ryan Peniston, Liam Broady and George Loffhagen received main draw wildcards. Home favorite Jack Draper's unfortunate luck with injuries continues as he's forced to skip yet another tournament.

With Wimbledon just a week away, players will be aiming to garner some momentum with an eye on doing well at the grass court Major. On that note, here's all the necessary information about this edition of the Rothesay International:

What is the Rothesay International in Eastbourne?

As is the case with most grass court tournament in Great Britain, this one has also been a part of the tennis circuit for quite some time. The venue has played host to the WTA tour since 1974 and opened its doors to the ATP tour in 2009.

In 2015 and 2016, the tournament moved to Nottingham, but returned to Eastbourne once again in 2017. Since then, it has been held as a combined ATP and WTA event.

It is classified as an ATP 250 event on the men's side and features a 28-player draw. Grand Slam champions Novak Djokovic and Andy Roddick are among the former winners in Eastbourne.

Venue

The Rothesay International will be held at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club in Eastbourne, United Kingdom.

Players

Tommy Paul is the second seed at the 2023 Rothesay International.

Taylor Fritz returns to defend his crown. He also won the title here back in 2019 over Sam Querrey in the final. The American is yet to win two consecutive matches in singles during this grass swing. However, he has reached the final of the Cinch Championships in doubles.

Fritz's compatriot Tommy Paul is seeded second, followed by Alex de Minuar and Francisco Cerundolo, who are the third and fourth seeds respectively. Nicholas Jarry, Tomas Martin Etchevery and Lorenzo Sonego are some of the other prominent names in the mix.

Schedule

The main draw action is set to commence on Monday, June 26 with the first round matches. The quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, with the final taking place on Saturday, July 1.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the 2023 Rothesay International is €723,655. The winner will receive a cash prize to the tune of €110,070 along with 250 ranking points.

Here's a breakdown of the prize money and points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Winner €110,070 250 Runner-up €64,205 150 Semifinalist €37,750 90 Quarterfinalist €21,870 45 Second Round €12,700 20 First Round €7,760 0

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK and Canada can watch the Rothesay International live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video as well as BBC TV.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

