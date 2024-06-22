Eastbourne 2024: Marcos Giron vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: Marcos Giron vs (5) Francisco Cerundolo

Date: Monday, June 24

Tournament: Rothesay International 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass (Outdoors)

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis Channel & BBC TV | Canada - DAZN

Marcos Giron vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Marcos Giron at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Marcos Giron is set to open his campaign in Eastbourne against fifth seed and defending champion Francsico Cerundolo in the first round on Monday, June 24.

Giron kicked off his grasscourt swing in Stuttgart with a routine 6-3, 6-4 win over Andy Murray, but was sent packing in the second round by eventual champion Jack Draper in a three-set epic 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Giron competed in the Terra Wortmann Open last week. He upset fourth seed Andrey Rublev in his opener and backed it up with an impressive 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 comeback over Matteo Berrettini in the second round. Fifth seed Hurbert Hurkacz got the better of him in the quarterfinals with a 7-6(5), 6-4 win.

Cerundolo, on the contrary, has played just one game on the grass this year at the Cinch Championships in Queen's last week. He took on top seed and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the opener, succumbing 6-1, 7-5.

Cerundolo has registered 16 victories in 32 matches so far this season. He had a subpar hardcourt swing but excelled on clay, reaching the semifinals in Rio and the quarterfinals in Madrid. He took Novak Djokovic the distance in their fourth-round encounter at the French Open but eventually fell short.

Marcos Giron vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

Marcos Giron and Francisco Cerundolo are yet to face off on the ATP Tour so their head-to-head currently is 0-0.

Marcos Giron vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Marcos Giron at the 2024 cinch Championships

Marcos Giron enters his encounter against defending champion Francisco Cerundolo the favorite to go through given his current run of form. He's coming off a strong week in Halle which saw him reach the quarterfinals on the back of a couple of impressive wins. He's been a real threat from the back of the court and has attacked the net whenever required.

Cerundolo, on the contrary, has failed to replicate his exploits from the clay onto the grass. He looked out of sorts in his match against Carlos Alcaraz in Queen's and was marred by inconsistent play. He found his only success on the grass last year in Eastbourne, clinching the title against Tommy Paul in three sets. He has otherwise failed to create a mark on the surface and holds a paltry 7-5 career match record on it. Giron, meanwhile, lingers at an 8-12 career grasscourt match record but has seen a great wave of form recently.

We can expect a thriller in what will be the first meeting between the pair, but Giron should make it through if he continues in the same stead. Cerundolo will have to be at his attacking best from the baseline and at the net if he is to challenge the American.

Pick: Giron to win in straight sets.