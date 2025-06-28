Eastbourne Open 2025 Prize Money Breakdown: How much did champion Taylor Fritz and runner-up Jenson Brooksby earn?

Taylor Fritz continued his impressive run on grass by winning the 2025 Eastbourne Open, defeating fellow American Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-1 in the final on Saturday, June 28. It’s his second straight title after lifting the trophy at Queen’s Club last week, giving him a perfect boost just two days before Wimbledon kicks off.

Ad

Fritz's victory in Eastbourne earned him a hefty $132,572 from the tournament's prize pool of $8,87,171, while Brooksby took home $77,311. Fourth seed Ugo Humbert and sixth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina received $45,447 each after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Third seed Jakub Mensik, Marcos Giron, Dan Evans, and Billy Harris each got $26,332 for reaching the quarterfinals.

Players eliminated in the second round of the Eastbourne Open--including second seed Tommy Paul, eighth seed Nuno Borges, Mattia Bellucci, Lorenzo Sonego, Joao Fonseca, Jacob Fearnley, Reilly Opelka, and James Duckworth--each took home $15,287.

Ad

Trending

Fifth seed Flavio Cobolli, Zizou Bergs, Luciano Darderi, George Loffhagen, Aleksandar Vukic, Tseng Chun-hsin, Cameron Norrie, Quentin Halys, Fabian Marozsan, Jack Pinnington Jones, Francisco Comesana, and Miomir Kecmanovic each bagged $9,342 for an opening-round finish.

Players who lost in the second round of qualifying earned $4,674, while those who exited in the first round walked away with $2,550.

Julian Cash & Lloyd Glasspool win Eastbourne Open 2025 men's doubles title

Julian Cash & Lloyd Glasspool pictured at the 2025 Eastbourne Open | Image Source: Getty

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool capped off their strong run at the 2025 Eastbourne Open by capturing the men’s doubles title on Saturday, June 28. The pair rallied to defeat Ariel Behar and Joran Vilegen 6-4, 7-6(5) in a hard-fought final, and earned a prize of $$46,092, while the runners-up took home $24,761.

Ad

The pairs of top seeds Harri Heliovaara/Henry Patten and second seeds Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski each earned $14,481 after bowing out in the semifinals of the ATP 250 tournament.

The teams that were knocked out in the quarterfinals--including Jamie Murray/Rajeev Ram, Francisco Comesana/Luciano Darderi, Adam Pavlasek/Jan Zielinski, and Hugo Nys/Edouard Roger-Vasselin--each earned $8,035. Meanwhile, those who exited in the first round received $4,743.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis & baseball coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by nearly 2000 articles and close to 12 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More