"Easy to forget she's only 18, feels like she's been around for ages" - Tennis fans react to Coco Gauff entering the Top-10 of the WTA rankings

Coco Gauff is set to enter the Top-10 of the WTA rankings for the first time in her career following the conclusion of the 2022 US Open.
The American entered the tournament ranked 12th in the world and reached the quarterfinals following straight-set wins over Leolia Jeanjean, Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Madison Keys and Zhang Shuai. However, she was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by Caroline Garcia.
Thanks to her exploits, the American will rise four spots up to eighth when the next set of rankings are revealed next week. Coco Gauff will thus become the youngest player to reach the Top 10 of the WTA rankings since Nicole Vaidisova in 2006. The 18-year-old and her doubles partner Jessica Pegula are the only players, male or female, to be in the Top-10 of both singles and doubles rankings.
Several fans reacted to Gauff reaching the Top 10, with one writing:
"Easy to forget she's only 18. feels like she's been around for ages."
"Congratulations Coco Gauff... now to maintain that position. Your real work begins here....." another fan wrote.
"She's the boss of bosses. Her trophy case will need multiple size upgrades and eventually become this massive trophy room," a fan wrote.
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
It's definitely one of the goals for the rest of the season, is to try to qualify for the WTA Finals: Coco Gauff
Gauff has a fair chance of qualifying for this season's WTA Finals as she is currently sixth in the race for the tournament, just behind Simona Halep.
The 18-year-old said at a recent press conference that she is glad that the WTA Finals have been shifted to Forth Worth in Texas and claimed that qualifying for the competition is a goal for her.
"Well, I'm super happy it's in the States. I don't have to take a long trip anywhere," Coco Gauff. "But, yeah, I mean, if I qualify, it will be great. It's definitely one of the goals for the rest of the season, is to try to qualify for that. Definitely in a good position."
"But I'm happy that the Finals is in the U.S. I get to play another home tournament. The rest of the my tournaments for the year will be in North America. That's pretty nice not to have to take long flights or layovers," she added.
Gauff will be eager to produce some good performances towards the end of the season to try and get into the Top-5 of the WTA rankings.