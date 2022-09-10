"Easy to forget she's only 18, feels like she's been around for ages" - Tennis fans react to Coco Gauff entering the Top-10 of the WTA rankings

Coco Gauff is set to enter the Top-10 of the WTA rankings for the first time in her career following the conclusion of the 2022 US Open.

The American entered the tournament ranked 12th in the world and reached the quarterfinals following straight-set wins over Leolia Jeanjean, Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Madison Keys and Zhang Shuai. However, she was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by Caroline Garcia.

Thanks to her exploits, the American will rise four spots up to eighth when the next set of rankings are revealed next week. Coco Gauff will thus become the youngest player to reach the Top 10 of the WTA rankings since Nicole Vaidisova in 2006. The 18-year-old and her doubles partner Jessica Pegula are the only players, male or female, to be in the Top-10 of both singles and doubles rankings.

wta @WTA



Welcome to the club, The youngest player in 16 years to break into the singles Top 10Welcome to the club, @CocoGauff The youngest player in 16 years to break into the singles Top 10 👋Welcome to the club, @CocoGauff! https://t.co/LFDXBiSz8d

Several fans reacted to Gauff reaching the Top 10, with one writing:

"Easy to forget she's only 18. feels like she's been around for ages."

Chris @chrislukuzo wta @WTA



Welcome to the club, The youngest player in 16 years to break into the singles Top 10Welcome to the club, @CocoGauff The youngest player in 16 years to break into the singles Top 10 👋Welcome to the club, @CocoGauff! https://t.co/LFDXBiSz8d easy to forget she's only 18. feels like she's been around for ages twitter.com/WTA/status/156… easy to forget she's only 18. feels like she's been around for ages twitter.com/WTA/status/156…

"Congratulations Coco Gauff... now to maintain that position. Your real work begins here....." another fan wrote.

"She's the boss of bosses. Her trophy case will need multiple size upgrades and eventually become this massive trophy room," a fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

PEPPERONI PAPI @sirdunno @WTA @chris_eubanks96 @CocoGauff She's the boss of bosses. Her trophy case will need multiple size upgrades and eventually become this massive trophy room. @WTA @chris_eubanks96 @CocoGauff She's the boss of bosses. Her trophy case will need multiple size upgrades and eventually become this massive trophy room.

MMA SQUABBLER @MMASquabbler @WTA

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka has expired at such a tender age (24 years old).

Naomi and Venus are currently in the terminal stage of their tennis career.

#USOpen

2022 @CocoGauff A massive congratulations to Coco for the huge achievement.Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka has expired at such a tender age (24 years old).Naomi and Venus are currently in the terminal stage of their tennis career. #USOpen 2022 @WTA @CocoGauff A massive congratulations to Coco for the huge achievement.Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka has expired at such a tender age (24 years old).Naomi and Venus are currently in the terminal stage of their tennis career.#USOpen #USOpen2022

MMA SQUABBLER @MMASquabbler @WTA

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka has expired at such a tender age (24 years old).

Naomi and Venus are currently in the terminal stage of their tennis career.

#USOpen

2022 @CocoGauff A massive congratulations to Coco for the huge achievement.Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka has expired at such a tender age (24 years old).Naomi and Venus are currently in the terminal stage of their tennis career. #USOpen 2022 @WTA @CocoGauff A massive congratulations to Coco for the huge achievement.Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka has expired at such a tender age (24 years old).Naomi and Venus are currently in the terminal stage of their tennis career.#USOpen #USOpen2022

Vernon Stewart @Mt_Vernon_T @lewpy @WTA 🏾 🏾 🏾 @CocoGauff Serena won her first Grand Slam under the age of 18 as well, at the age of 17. (1999) US Open. Venus won her first Grand Slam at the age of 20. (2000) Wimbledon. Your time is coming CoCo, just kept working hard, and the Grand Slams will come. @lewpy @WTA @CocoGauff Serena won her first Grand Slam under the age of 18 as well, at the age of 17. (1999) US Open. Venus won her first Grand Slam at the age of 20. (2000) Wimbledon. Your time is coming CoCo, just kept working hard, and the Grand Slams will come. 👏🏾💪🏾👏🏾

It's definitely one of the goals for the rest of the season, is to try to qualify for the WTA Finals: Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff is on course to qualify for the WTA Finals

Gauff has a fair chance of qualifying for this season's WTA Finals as she is currently sixth in the race for the tournament, just behind Simona Halep.

The 18-year-old said at a recent press conference that she is glad that the WTA Finals have been shifted to Forth Worth in Texas and claimed that qualifying for the competition is a goal for her.

"Well, I'm super happy it's in the States. I don't have to take a long trip anywhere," Coco Gauff. "But, yeah, I mean, if I qualify, it will be great. It's definitely one of the goals for the rest of the season, is to try to qualify for that. Definitely in a good position."

"But I'm happy that the Finals is in the U.S. I get to play another home tournament. The rest of the my tournaments for the year will be in North America. That's pretty nice not to have to take long flights or layovers," she added.

Gauff will be eager to produce some good performances towards the end of the season to try and get into the Top-5 of the WTA rankings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shyam Kamal