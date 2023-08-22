Nick Kyrgios was recently involved in an online feud as he gave his views regarding the success of the Australian women's football team at the recently concluded World Cup. He went on to boast about his achievements on the biggest stages of tennis, leading to further conversations.

Spain defeated England to win the Women's FIFA World Cup 2023 on Sunday, August 20. The Australian football team also reached new heights in the tournament after managing a fourth-place finish. There were speculations about the Australian government wanting to congratulate the players by building a statue in their honor.

This idea was not at all approved by Kyrgios as he shared his opinion on Twitter. The 28-year-old retweeted a post by Andrew Bogut which praised Matildas' efforts but also stated that finishing in fourth position was not enough for a statue.

Agreeing with Bogut's views, Kyrgios remarked that while the women's team performed well, the idea of building a statue was "nuts." He also congratulated the players for their performances on the grandest stage of football and lent his support for the next time.

"Agree. Great effort! Statue for fourth is nuts but they had us all on the edge of our seats! Next time," Kyrgios tweeted.

Kyrgios' tweet saw a user trying to troll him for his low number of big titles, forcing the player to recall his triumph at the 2022 Australian Open in doubles, as well as reaching the Wimbledon 2022 final, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

"True but they have won as many top titles as you, LOSER," the user wrote.

"Won the Australian open, finals of Wimbledon... eat my," Kyrgios replied.

Will Nick Kyrgios make a return by the end of 2023?

Nick Kyrgios during one of his matches at the 2022 US Open

Nick Kyrgios has been out of action for quite some time now, with his only appearance this year coming at the Stuttgart Open in June. He lost to Wu Yibing in the first round, 5-7, 3-6. After missing all the Grand Slam tournaments so far this year, his fans were expecting him to give it a go at the 2023 US Open.

But a few days ago, he expressed his unwillingness to play at the last Major, marking an awful end to his season. Having dropped far down the ATP rankings (135), things are not going great for the Australian as he continues to struggle with injuries and surgeries.

Just a year ago, Nick Kyrgios was having the time of his life after winning the doubles Australian Open and playing Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

