Leylah Fernandez continued her remarkable run at the 2023 Canadian Open in Montreal after beating 11th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round on August 9.

The 20-year-old registered her first top-20 win since the 2022 Roland Garros against World No. 13 Haddad Maia, bettering the Brazilian in a battle that stretched to nearly three hours.

Fernandez took the first set 7-5 after breaking her opponent's serve at 6-5. However, the 2022 Canadian Open finalist roared back in the second set, winning it 5-7 to send the contest to a decider.

Fernandez again came up with the goods to hold her serve and break Haddad Maia once to book her place in the third round with a scoreline of 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

American tennis legend Tracy Austin was present at the IGA Stadium in Montreal to watch the match. The two-time Grand Slam champion took to Twitter to share a video of the crowd going wild after their home favorite sealed her victory.

"Electric atmosphere as Canadian Leylah Fernandez takes a tight 3-setter over B Haddad Maia," Austin wrote alongside the video.

Fernandez was undergoing a slump in her singles games ahead of the Canadian Open, failing to win consecutive matches on the WTA Tour since January. However, all that changed when she took to the court in her home country.

She first came up against rising American player Peyton Stearns, who had defeated Fernandez in their last meeting at the Rabat Open in May. The former US Open finalist avenged that loss, blasting past Stearns in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round on August 8.

Leylah Fernandez to face Danielle Collins in 3R at Canadian Open

Leylah Fernandez at the 2023 Canadian Open

Leylah Fernandez's next opponent in Montreal is Danielle Collins, another player who has found her groove at the Canadian Open. The two have not faced off on the WTA Tour before.

Fernandez is the only home player left in the women's tournament, as fellow Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Rebecca Marino lost in the first round to Camila Giorgi and Katie Boulter, respectively.

Danielle Collins has looked solid this week after entering the main draw as a qualifier. The former Australian Open finalist bettered Eugene Bouchard and Emina Bektas in her qualifying rounds and continued her great form in the main draw.

The American brushed aside Elina Svitolina in the first round, 6-2, 6-2. In her second round, the World No. 48 had no trouble quashing the challenge of eighth seed Maria Sakkari, 6-4, 6-2.

Leylah Fernandez would be hoping to neutralize Collins' big hitting as she looks to win three-consecutive matches on the 2023 WTA Tour for the first time. The World No. 81 last won two matches in a row at the Auckland Open in January.