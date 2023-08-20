Elena Rybakina dismisses injury concerns by arriving in New York for US Open

Elena Rybakina recently took to social media to let her fans know that she will be playing at the 2023 US Open, in spite of injury concerns compromising her lead-up to the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Rybakina had recently retired from her third-round match in Cincinnati, causing many fans to wonder whether she would play at this year's New York Slam The tennis community, however, can breathe a sigh of relief as Rybakina has all but confirmed that she will still be playing at the 2023 US Open.

She posted a few photos of herself at a New York hotel while expressing excitement about her upcoming Major campaign.

"Excited to be back in New York," Elena Rybakina wrote, followed by an emoji of the Statue of Liberty

The Kazakh, who won last year's Wimbledon title, has had an unceremonious run at the tune-up to this year's US Open. At the Canadian Open last week, she won her quarterfinal against Daria Kasatkina in a match lasting three hours, which also finished at 3 a.m.

Elena Rybakina had very little left in her tank for her next match against Liudmila Samsonova, losing to the Belarusian in a lopsided match. She proceeded to put WTA on blast in her post-match press conference, inferring that her physical recovery for the subsequent tournaments would likely be affected hugely.

The World No. 4's comments turned out to be ominous during her campaign in Cincinnati this week, as she was forced to retire in the middle of her Cincinnati campaign due to a shoulder injury.

Elena Rybakina is looking to win her second Major title at the 2023 US Open

Elena Rybakina was upset early at this year's French Open

Elena Rybakina has had some great results this year on the back of an impressive 38-10 win-loss record on the Hologic WTA tour. The Kazakh proved that her 2022 Wimbledon triumph was not a one-off earlier this year, as she beat World No. 1 Iga Swiatek en-route to the 2023 Australian Open final — where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka

The 24-year-old shook off the aforementioned loss in fine fashion, though, beating Swiatek and Sabalenka to win her maiden WTA 1000 title in Indian Wells. She would add another 1000-level title to her trophy cabinet later in the season as she reigned supreme on the claycourts of Rome.

The Kazakh has had a quiet year since then, though, losing to Sara Sorrbies Tormo in the third round of Roland Garros and Ons Jabeur in a rematch of their Wimbledon final last year.

However, she is still one of the favourites to win the final Major tournament of the year, considering her huge groundstrokes and precise serve would be well-suited to the medium-paced hardcourts in Flushing Meadows.