Elena Svitolina's custom kit for US Open 2023 revealed

Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina recently revealed her custom kit for the upcoming 2023 US Open.

Svitolina has switched to Adidas after ending her long-term partnership with Nike earlier this year. The 28-year-old wore attire from a small Ukrainian brand called Paka for a few months before making her debut in an Adidas kit at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Although there was no official announcement then, Adidas confirmed its sponsorship deal with Svitolina on its social media accounts.

The World No. 26 posted a picture of herself wearing a blue Adidas outfit on her Instagram story on Sunday, August 27.

The 28-year-old has been one of the most consistent players on the WTA Tour, winning 17 singles titles and reaching three Grand Slam semifinals. She is also the first Ukrainian woman to break into the top 10 of the WTA rankings.

Svitolina will be hoping to make a deep run at the US Open, where she reached the semifinals in 2019.

Elina Svitolina faces Anna-Lena Friedsam in the first round of the US Open 2023

The US Open is set to begin on Monday, August 28, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Among the many intriguing first-round matches, the encounter between Elina Svitolina and Anna-Lena Friedsam stands out.

Svitolina is one of the most versatile players on the tour. However, her career was interrupted by a maternity break in 2022, when she gave birth to her first child with her husband, French tennis star Gael Monfils.

The Ukrainian returned to competition in 2023 and quickly regained her form and confidence. Svitolina won a WTA Tour title in Strasbourg, beating Anna Blinkova in the final. She also reached the French Open quarterfinals and Wimbledon semifinals, where she lost to eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Svitolina is aiming to win her first Grand Slam title at the US Open, where she has a favorable draw. The 28-year-old will face Anna-Lena Friedsam in the opening round, a player she has never played before.

Friedsam, the World No. 88 and a former top-50 player, is also a comeback story. The German suffered from shoulder injuries and surgeries that sidelined her for most of 2016 and 2017.

In 2023, Friedsam reached two WTA quarterfinals in Austin and Linz but failed to make a significant impact at the Grand Slams.

Anna-Lena Friedsam will hope to cause an upset against Elina Svitolina at the US Open, where she has never gone past the second round. She will rely on her powerful serve and forehand to challenge the Ukrainian’s solid baseline game.