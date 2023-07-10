Elena Svitolina: "Until Russian troops are out of Ukraine and we take back our territories, not going to shake hands"

Elena Svitolina has defended her decision to not shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players on the WTA tour.

Svitolina, like other Ukrainian players, has stuck to her decision since Russia invaded Ukraine last year. The handshake came under the spotlight once again on Sunday, when she faced Belarus' Victoria Azarenka at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

After the contest ended 2-6, 6-4, 7-6[9] in Svitolina's favor, neither player made any attempts to shake hands. When asked about the same at the post-match press conference, Svitolina reiterated the reasons behind her decision.

The 28-year-old also urged those in power to come out with a statement that there will be no handshakes between Ukrainian players and the Russians and Belarusians.

"I already said multiple times that until Russian troops are out of Ukraine and we take back our territories, not going to shake hands. So I have clear statement. I don't know how more clear I can be," she stated.

"Personally, I think the tennis organizations, they have to come out with a statement that there will be no handshake between Russian, Belarusian, and Ukrainian players. I don't know if it's maybe not clear for people. Some people not really know what is happening. So I think this is the right way to do," she added.

While Russian and Belarusian players were banned from competing at Wimbledon in 2022, that decision was reversed this year. Svitolina, however, wishes it wasn't.

"Last year it was clear message from Wimbledon. This year it was changed because of different kind of pressure. Yeah, I already answered this question I think first day of the media that, yeah, I don't really support the change," she stated.

"In my own way, to bring this small victory to Ukraine" - Elena Svitolina on her defeat of Victoria Azarenka

Elena Svitolina at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

In her post-match on-court interview, Elena Svitolina stated that the come-from-behind win against Victoria Azarenka was the second-happiest moment of her life after the birth of her daughter.

Svitolina explained in her press conference that she feels an extra responsibility to do well when facing a Russian or Belarusian player now. She further stated that she sees her win as a "small victory" for Ukraine.

"Because how hard this match was and how much it means to me, as well. I know that a lot of people back home watching, supporting me. I feel responsibility, as well," she said.

"So if I'm going out to play this match against Russian, Belarusian, I feel of course more pressure that I need to win. That's why it means a lot to get these kinds of wins. In my own way, to bring this victory, small victory, to Ukraine," she added.

Iga Swiatek stands between Svitolina and the Wimbledon semifinals. The two players are scheduled to face each other on Tuesday.

