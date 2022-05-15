Elina Svitolina announces her pregnancy, says she and Gael Monfils expecting baby girl in October

Elina Svitolina announced that she and her husband Gael Monfils are expecting a baby girl in October.

The Ukrainian took to social media to announce her pregnancy. She posted a picture of herself and Monfils touching her belly, with a caption reading:

"With a heart full of love and happiness, we are delighted to announce that we are expecting a baby girl in October."

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils got married in July 2021

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils started dating in 2019 and got married on July 16, 2021 in Geneva. Just weeks later, the Ukrainian won the bronze medal in the Women's singles competition at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by beating Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.

Things have not gone well for Svitolina this season, as she has won only five of her 13 matches so far. The 27-year-old suffered early exits at the Adelaide International 1 and 2 and exited the Australian Open in the third round.

Svitolina's deepest run in a tournament this season came at the Monterrey Open. She reached the quarterfinals before losing to eventual runner-up Camila Osorio. The Ukrainian lost her opening matches at Indian Wells and Miami.

After those exits, Svitolina announced that she would be taking a break and has not played a match since then. She is currently ranked 27th in the world.

Meanwhile, Monfils, who is currently 21st in the ATP rankings, has fared better than his wife this season, winning 12 of his 18 matches. He reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open after winning the Adelaide International 1. The Frenchman recently competed at the Madrid Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in the second round.

Monfils is seeded third at the Lyon Open and has received a bye to the second round. The Frenchman is among the favourites to win the tournament, which also has Cameron Norrie and Pablo Carreno Busta, among others.

With Svitolina expecting her child later this year, it will be interesting to see when she returns to action. She recently told AFP that she would be skipping the French Open.

"Unfortunately this year is going to be the year that I'm going to miss it," Svitolina said. "Right now my focus is my family and my foundation (for children and tennis)."

