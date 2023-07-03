Elina Svitolina back with global brand, drops partnership with Ukrainian brand Paka ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Elina Svitolina has confirmed that she will wear an outfit by Adidas at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Announcing the new sponsorship deal with the German brand, Svitolina shared a ‘fit check’ video of herself in a white Adidas top, skirt, and cap before the commencement of the year's third Grand Slam.

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Elina Svitolina is wearing Adidas for Wimbledon 🥰



Svitolina and Adidas' partnership comes after she wore attire from her long-time sponsor Nike at the 2023 Charleston Open, her comeback tournament after maternity leave. The 28-year-old then switched to the Ukrainian brand Paka, whose dresses she wore for a few months, including during her title run at the Strasbourg Open and her quarterfinal run at Roland Garros.

The Ukrainian was sponsored by Ellesse and Lacoste in the past before switching to Nike shoes and clothing in 2016. She currently uses Wilson racquets.

Elina Svitolina isn't the only tennis star to end their sponsorship deal with Nike in recent months. Andrey Rublev, Marta Kostyuk, Marketa Vondrousova, Sloane Stephens, Alja Tomljanovic, Leylah Fernandez, and Donna Vekic have all split from the iconic brand.

While some have switched to other brands, others, like Rublev and Vekic, have been donning attire from their own athleisure lines — Rublo and Donna Sport, respectively.

Elina Svitolina to face Venus Williams in Wimbledon 2023 R1

Elina Svitolina at the Wimbledon Championships

Elina Svitolina will kick off her campaign at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships against fellow wildcard Venus Williams, 43, on July 3. Svitolina has won three of her four matches against the American legend, with her latest win coming in the second round of the 2019 US Open.

Both players competed in the Birmingham Classic in the lead-up to the grasscourt Major. Svitolina was trounced by Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvitova in the first round, 6-2, 6-0. Meanwhile, Williams managed to pick her first top-50 win since 2019 after beating Camila Giorgi in the first round, 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(6).

Even though the five-time Wimbledon Champion lost in the next match against eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko, she pushed the Latvian to three sets.

Elina Svitolina's best performance at Wimbledon came in 2019 when she was the No. 9 seed. She qualified for the semifinals, losing to eventual champion Simona Halep. This came after she defeated Maria Sakkari (third round), Petra Martic (fourth round), and Karolina Muchova (quarterfinal).

The World No. 73 did not play at Wimbledon last year as she was pregnant with her and Gael Monfils' daughter Skai, born on October 15, 2022.

