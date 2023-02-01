Elina Svitolina has called for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be banned from the 2024 Paris Olympics. She strongly believes that athletes from these two countries do not deserve a "normal" playing career given how their countries have waged a brutal war against her country, Ukraine.

Last year, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist called for Russian and Belarusian players to be banned from all international tennis events unless they denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of her nation. The former World No. 3 has now gone a step further by demanding that Russian and Belarusian athletes be banned from the Olympic Games as she feels it will send a "strong message."

"The Olympics are the biggest dream and ultimate privilege for athletes. They are the largest platform for inclusion and diversity in sports, capturing the attention of the world. With this in mind we must stick to banning Russian and Belarusian athletes, sending a strong message worldwide, that we are united in the sanctions imposed against Russia and Belarus," Elina Svitolina wrote on social media.

Svitolina believes that Russian and Belarusian citizens must be held accountable at some level for their governments' crimes against Ukraine.

"There are consequences for the heinous acts of their governments; their lives cannot continue as normal and the world, nor the Russian or Belarusian people can be ignorant of the atrocities they are committing in Ukraine," she continued.

The 28-year-old then highlighted the example of compatriot and national under-20 decathlon champion Volodymyr Androshchuk, who was killed in combat a few days ago. In light of his death, Svitolina firmly believes it would be unjust if Russian and Belarusian athletes were allowed to progress their careers.

"Volodymyr Androshchuk, one of Ukraine's rising stars in track & field, was sadly killed in action. He will never fulfil his potential or dreams at the games, so why should Russian and Belarusian athletes get their chance when their governments are robbing innocent people and athletes of their chance?!!" she questioned.

"This was very, very sad for me to hear" - Elina Svitolina fears that people are losing sight of Ukraine's plight

Elina Svitolina feels people must not lose track of her country's situation

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Elina Svitolina stated that she feels Europeans are losing sight of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. She stressed that she is quite saddened by that aspect given how much her near and dear ones in Ukraine are suffering.

“Here in Europe, a couple of times people came up to me and asked if there is still war going on in Ukraine,” she said in a video interview. “This was very, very sad for me to hear. I have close friends and family back in Ukraine, and I know what they are going through.”

Poll : 0 votes