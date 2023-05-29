Elina Svitolina on daughter Skai: “Maybe one day, you’ll see her at Roland Garros playing tennis”

Ukrainian tennis professional Elina Svitolina recently talked about the possibility of her daughter playing at Roland Garros in the future.

Svitolina, 28, is married to French professional tennis player Gael Monfils. The duo got engaged in 2019 and eventually tied the knot in 2021. Last year, on October 15, the couple welcomed their first child, a girl, Skaï Monfils.

The Ukrainian is currently plying her trade at the 2023 French Open. In the opening round of the tournament, she beat 26th seed Martina Trevisan, 6-2, 6-2.

Playing in her first Grand Slam tournament since the 2020 Australian Open, Svitolina defeated the 2022 French Open semifinalist in just over 60 minutes.

Speaking to the media after her first-round win, Elina Svitolina talked about the possibility of her daughter Skai following in the footsteps of her parents and picking up tennis. She also thinks that her daughter might end up playing in the French Open.

Svitolina also expressed her happiness at making a comeback and playing at the highest standards of the game.

"Our baby is half French & Half Ukrainian, so now we are like French-Ukrainian family. Maybe one day, you’re gonna see her here [Roland Garros] playing some tennis. It’s gonna be fun for her. It is really special to comeback and play again at such a high level such as Roland Garros," Svitolina said.

The three-time French Open quarterfinalist further thanked the fans and supporters for their constant support. The 28-year-old also expressed her excitement about playing in the second round of the Grand Slam.

"Thank you so much for coming and supporting me and for sure, you know it is extremely special for me to get first win of the Grand Slam here at the Roland Garros. I always have an amazing memory playing here in front of great people and great fans. I am really happy with the way I played today and, yeah, looking forward to the next one," the Ukrainian added.

Elina Svitolina will take on Storm Hunter in 2R of the French Open

2023 French Open - Day Two

Elina Svitolina will take on Australian Storm Hunter in the second round of the Paris Major. The 28-year-old Hunter earned her main draw qualification through the qualifers and beat Nuria Parrizas-Dias in the first round of the tournament.

The Australian's win over the Spaniard was her first Grand Slam main draw win. Hunter lost all of her seven previous main draw matches at Grand Slams.

Last week, Elina Svitolina won her first WTA title since embracing motherhood as she beat Russian Anna Blinkova, 6-2, 6-3, to win the Strasbourg Open on Saturday. The Strasbourg win gave Svitolina her 17th career title.

