"Even if they tell me that I have to get a third shot, I would be happy to do that" - Elina Svitolina on COVID-19 vaccine

World No. 15 Elina Svitolina has admitted she would be willing to take a third COVID-19 vaccine shot if needed to ensure the safety of those close to her.

The Ukrainian was initially skeptical regarding the benefits of the vaccine, but her stance seems to have changed.

Svitolina said she had a tough time watching some of her friends catch the virus.

“Even if they tell me that I have to get a third shot, I would be happy to do that, because I see now so many new cases – and lots of players. Lots of our friends are getting Covid, so it’s quite tough right now,” Svitolina told News Corp.

The Ukrainian will have no trouble entering Melbourne for the Australian Open as she has met the mandatory vaccination criteria of the Victorian government. Before taking part in the Grand Slam, the 27-year-old will feature in the Adelaide International alongside the likes of Ashleigh Barty, Aryna Sabalenka, Garbine Muguruza and Barbora Krejcikova.

Svitolina said she was excited to be part of such a stacked field at the start of the season.

"It’s amazing to see so many good players signing to play from the beginning of the season. Everyone’s trying to be ready for the first (grand slam) tournament, for Melbourne, so it’s a really good field and it’s going to be really tough from the beginning of the tournament," Svitolina said.

"There’s no time for adjustments – you have to be ready from the first round, mentally, physically, so this is very exciting, I think, for the tournament and for players as well.”

"This moment will last forever in our memories” - Elina Svitolina on her wedding ceremony

Svitolina won the Olympic bronze in Tokyo

2021 wasn't a particularly memorable year for Svitolina on the court, although she did manage to win the Olympic bronze in singles. Off the court, the Ukrainian had plenty of moments to cherish, particularly her wedding to Gael Monfils.

Svitolina said the wedding was a "very special moment", which she will cherish for the rest of her life.

"It was a very special moment for me and Gael. That month was very busy, for both of us. We had our wedding and the next day we had to fly to Tokyo straightaway, so no big celebrations, but in the end it was very special," Svitolina said.

"We shared this moment with our family and our close friends. It was a really small wedding and it was super special … definitely this moment will last forever in our memories.”

After a relatively disappointing 2021 season that saw her drop out of the top 10, Svitolina will be keen to start 2022 on a positive note.

Edited by Arvind Sriram