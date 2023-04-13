Elina Svitolina credited her husband Gael Monfils for motivating her on comeback to tennis after her pregnancy break, revealing that the duo inspired each other's respective returns to action.

While Monfils played for the first time in 2023 at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells to snap a six-month long injury lay-off (since last year's Canadian Open), Svitolina made her comeback at the Charleston Open, her first match since last year's Miami Open.

After suffering a tight three-setter loss to Yulia Putintseva in her opener in Charleston, the Ukrainian accepted a wildcard to the W60 ITF event in Chiasso, Switzerland.

Speaking to ITFTennis.com during her time at the event, the former World No. 3 spoke about how she and Monfils prepared together over the winter to get themselves ready for the tennis tour once again. Svitolina was all praise for her partner, with whom she welcomed a baby girl named Skai in October 2022, adding that it was important to have someone who understood your goals.

“This winter we both prepared ourselves to come back and compete and it was great because we motivated each other,” Elina Svitolina. “It's important to have someone who understands your goals.”

Up next, the 28-year-old hopes to play well at the Italian Open in Rome, where she is a former two-time winner, and at the French Open. As for specific ranking goals, Elina Svitolina admitted that she did not have any, noting that it would just be the level of tennis she continues to display day in and day out on her comeback.

“I love everything about that tournament. I will try to do well there and at Roland Garros," Svitolina said. "[As for ranking goals], my tennis has priority – the ranking will be a [result] of the level I can express.”

"The feeling of returning to the court in Charleston was fantastic" - Elina Svitolina

BNP Paribas Open - Day 5

Elina Svitolina further declared that the feeling of returning to court in Charleston was "fantastic," a feeling she had missed. However, the Ukrainian wanted to take it one tournament at a time and not think too far ahead.

"The feeling of returning to the court in Charleston was fantastic, I had missed it. Chiasso is a perfect tournament to play good matches and regain continuity, but I will take the tournament one match at a time," Elina Svitolina said.

“Since January I have been back in training with the goal of returning as soon as possible and I have been working on clay for two months knowing that most likely my first matches would coincide with this time of the season,” she added.

In Chiasso, Svitolina beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse in her opener and will take on Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik in the second round.

Poll : 0 votes