Elina Svitolina has hinted that she might retire early from professional tennis to take care of her six-month old daughter, Skai Monfils.

Svitolina and her husband Gael Monfils got married in 2021, and about fourteen months later they embraced parenthood with the birth of their daughter Skai. Since giving birth to a baby girl in October last year, the Ukrainian has been raring to hit the court.

However, with maternal responsibilities, Svitolina has struggled to strike the right balance between parenthood and tennis. Speaking to Punto de Break, the former World No. 3 stated that she wants to spend "all" of her time with her daughter.

"I would like to spend all my time with Skai and share every moment with her," Svitolina said. "But I decided to return to competition and focus on my tennis. I don't know how many more seasons I will play."

However, Svitolina has a set of goals she yearns to achieve before hanging her rackets.

"There are some milestones I would like to achieve before retiring. In the near future I am clear about my plans in the term. I will play an ITF tournament in Oeiras, Portugal, then I will rest for a week and then I will play a WTA 125 in Saint-Malo. In May I will use the protected ranking to play the WTA 1000 in Rome, then Strasbourg and finally Roland Garros," she added.

With irregular breaks between tournaments, Elina Svitolina acknowledges the need to find rhythm.

"The important thing is to feel good and play better and better," she opined. "I have to find my rhythm, readapt myself to the circuit and everything that is required. It's a complicated process that I want to face with commitment."

Elina Svitolina to participate at the ITF Portugal 04A

Elina Svitolina at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open

Elina Svitolina will next be seen in action at the ITF Portugal 04A, a W100 event in Oeiras, where she will face Clara Tauson in the first round on Wednesday (April 18). This will be the first meeting between the duo.

Svitolina is coming off an upsetting campaign at the ITF Switzerland 01A, where she endured a second-round defeat to Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik.

Tauson, meanwhile, had an impressive run to the quarterfinals of the Linz Open earlier this year. She most recently played in the Billie Jean King Cup, where she earned a crucial straight-sets win over Egypt's Sandra Samir in the relegation playoffs on Saturday (April 15) that pivoted Denmark to a 2-1 win.

