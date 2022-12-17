Elina Svitolina hits the gym with her newborn daughter as Ukrainian begins preparations for 2023 season

Elina Svitolina hit the gym accompanied by her newborn daughter as she resumed her preparations for the 2023 season.

The Ukrainian has not been in action on the WTA tour for more than eight months owing to her pregnancy. Having given birth to a baby girl in October, she is now fit again and is raring to hit the court in the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old took to social media on Friday to share a picture of herself and her daughter in the gym.

"Everybody doing their gym session," she wrote in her Instagram story.

Elina Svtilona's Instagram story on Friday

Elina Svitolina was last seen in action at the 2022 Miami Open where the former World No. 3 suffered a first-round exit after losing to Heather Watson in three sets.

With substandard performances in the early months and a lack of participation in the second half of the season, the Ukrainian's rankings saw a drastic fall. While she was ranked World No. 15 at the end of the 2021 season, this year she finished her campaign at No. 230 in the WTA rankings.

Elina Svitolina and Garl Monfils became announced birth of daughter on October 15

Elina Svitolina at the Global Sport Week

Elina Svitolina and her husband, World No. 52 Gael Monfils, welcomed their first child on October 15.

The couple got married in 2021 and about fourteen months later they embraced parenthood with the birth of their daughter, Skai Monfils. Svitolina took to social media to share the delightful news with her followers.

"What a night !!! Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skaï Monfils. Can’t thanks enough my husband to live thru this unforgettable moment with me," she tweeted.

Elina Monfils @ElinaSvitolina

Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skaï Monfils 🥹🥰



Can’t thanks enough my husband to live thru this unforgettable moment with me What a night !!!Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skaï Monfils 🥹🥰Can’t thanks enough my husband to live thru this unforgettable moment with me What a night !!! Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skaï Monfils 🥹🥰❤️Can’t thanks enough my husband to live thru this unforgettable moment with me ❤️ https://t.co/m6CQVDdBV6

Monfils suffered a leg injury at the 2022 Canadian Open and that, in a way, has helped him spend time with his wife during her pregnancy. On his website, the 2022 Adelaide 1 champion recently wrote a blog post about becoming a father, where he described his injury as "an incredible blessing in disguise."

"That said, in one huge way, this injury has been an incredible blessing in disguise. I’m a dad! Elina and I welcomed our first baby, Skaï, about a month and a half ago. Because of my injury, I was able to spend much more time with both her and our new daughter than I ever could have in a normal season where I was traveling, training, and playing," Monfils wrote.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes