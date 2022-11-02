Elina Svitolina to hold charity gala to help war-torn Ukraine, hopes to bring displaced athletes back to her home country

Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina said that she would host the customary annual charity gala in December, at which money would be raised for war-affected Ukrainian families.

The money raised at the event, which is being sponsored by His Royal Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, will be used to support the many programs that her foundation has started, such as the Ukrainian tennis post-war rehabilitation program, as well as continue providing logistical and material support for families who have been severely impacted by the war in Ukraine.

"I’m holding the Annual Gala Dinner, which will be held for the first time at Monaco Yacht Club. The funds raised during this evening will be used to finance the programs set up by @esvitolinafoundation since 2019 including post-war Ukrainian tennis recovery program, but also to continue the logistical and material support provided to the families of beneficiaries severely impacted by the war in Ukraine, " she stated.

"For me, this is an opportunity to once again remind everyone that the war continues. My goal is to gather those who support Ukraine and find new friends and partners for my Foundation. The team and I firmly believe in victory and are already thinking about the post-war restoration of the sports infrastructure. Young talents who fled the country because of the war should know that they will soon be very welcome at home," she added.

The Elina Svitolina Foundation's gala dinner was hosted in Kyiv last year.

"They can take away our houses and entire streets, but not our dignity, courage, and the will for freedom" - Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina at the 2022 Australian Open.

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina has always been vocal about the conflict in her country through social media. She recently took to Instagram to once again remind the world of Russia's atrocities.

"For the last 2 days Russia has launched more than hundreds of missiles and kamikaze drones at our Homeland. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro," she wrote.

The 28-year-old said that despite being under siege from Russian attacks, her compatriots would continue to defend their country until they come out victorious.

"I want to emphasize the fact that no rockets, shelling or attacks will break the Ukrainians. They can take away our houses and entire streets, but not our dignity, courage, and the will for freedom. We will defend Ukraine. We will fight until we win," she added.

