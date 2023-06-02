Elina Svitolina recently reflected on playing tennis after embracing motherhood. The Ukrainian professional also heaped praise on all the working mothers and called their act "inspiring."

The former World No. 3 continued her impressive run at the 2023 French Open by reaching the fourth round of the campaign. Up against Anna Blinkova in the third round of the Grand Slam, she won 2-6, 6-2, 7-5, to reach one step closer to the quarterfinal. The 28-year-old last reached the quarterfinal of a Grand Slam at the 2021 US Open.

Speaking to the media at the post-match press conference, Elina Svitolina reflected on her comeback. She said that she was inspired by other women who came to their respective fields after embracing motherhood.

"Well, I hope so, because I take inspiration also from other women who gave birth, came back to the sport and tennis, or different sports as well. For sure, it takes a huge effort to do that. Even like we have Tatjana Maria who came back after two kids. It's really inspiring, to be fair. I'm not sure I would come back after the second baby (smiling)," Svitolina said.

The two-time Grand Slam semifinalist gave birth to her daughter, Skai Monfils, in October last year.

She elaborated that it was "tough" for her to make a comeback. She also said that her daughter, Skai, has a dedicated team looking after her while Svitolina continues playing tennis.

"It was already quite tough to come back, even though everyone tells me that it's quick, but I feel like it's been ages. But, yeah, I admire all the mothers who are working, who are, you know, have life besides, you know, taking care of the baby. Because, you know, I have a team for Skai full time taking care of her, and then I have a chance to play a little bit of tennis," Elina Svitolina said.

The Ukrainian continued by singing the praises of all working mothers.

"So, yeah, I admire the mothers who are doing everything by themself. Yeah, it takes a lot of effort. Really inspiring," Svitolina added.

"It's our first baby, and no one told us how it's gonna be" - Elina Svitolina on embracing the new role of a mother

Elina Svitolina also said that she is in the process of figuring out things in her life after becoming a mother. She explained how she and her husband, Gael Monfils, have made changes in their professional routine after embracing parenthood.

"Yeah, it's still work in progress. We are, with Gael, trying to schedule our practices, our traveling, our time at home.It's, you know, about just adjusting everything. Skai, she has a nanny full time. Then our moms are helping a lot," Svitolina said.

Speaking further, the 2019 US Open semifinalist mentioned that it's a new experience for them since it's their first baby. Therefore, they are finding it necessary to make adjustments to accommodate their new family dynamic.

"It's adjusting to everything. It's new enough for us. It's our first baby, and no one told us, you know, how it's gonna be, because we are both, you know, full-time traveling, full-time working. It takes adjustment," she added.

For a place in the French Open quarterfinals, Elina Svitolina will take on Russian Daria Kasatkina on Sunday, June 3. The Russian defeated Peyton Stearns in the third round to set up a clash with the Ukrainian.

