Elina Svitolina joins Gael Monfils for a "date night" as duo back on court after parenting break

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina enjoyed a "date night" playing tennis as the couple got back on court after a long time.

The two players are currently out of action on the main tour as they went on vacation to welcome their newborn child in October. Svitolina hinted at a comeback at the start of the upcoming season as she shared a picture of herself training in the gym on Instagram on December 17. However, Monfils has not provided any update on when the player will be back on the tour.

Monfils and Svitolina relaxed their minds from their parenting stress and laid the groundwork for the upcoming season as they hit the court for a practice session on Thursday. Svitolina took to Twitter to share a picture of the two, with their racquets after the session, as the Ukrainian called it a "date night."

"Date night," she wrote in her tweet.

Svitolina was last seen in action in March 2022 at the Miami Open where she enudred a first-round exit upon losing to Heather Watson in three sets. With the former World No. 3 failing to participate in majority of the tournaments this season, her rankings have fallen drastically. She currently finds herself at World No. 240 after finishing the year before at World No. 15.

Gael Monfils suffered a foot injury at the Montreal Masters back in August, which had restricted the player from taking part in the remaining tournaments of the 2022 season.

With the couple suffering disappointing conclusions to their respective seasons, they will be raring to be back on the tour in 2023 as they hope to turn things around for good.

Gael Monfils married Elina Svitolina on July 16, 2021

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina got married on 16 July 2021 after dating for over two years. In 2019, the Ukrainian revealed her relationship with the World No. 52. Since then, the two have been often spotted supporting each other during their matches from the player's box.

Back in July of 2022, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Svitolina took to Instagram on the occasion to share her love for the Frenchman.

"Happy one year anniversary my mon amour. My love for you is infinite! Cheers to a lifetime of happiness," she wrote in her post.

About fourteen months after their marriage, the couple welcomed their daughter, Skai Monfils. Svitolina took to social media to share the delightful news with her fans.

"What a night !!! Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skaï Monfils. Can’t thanks enough my husband to live thru this unforgettable moment with me," she tweeted.

