Elina Svitolina feels she won 'in so many ways' against Aryna Sabalenka in the 2023 French Open despite losing the contest. The 28-year-old lost to Sabalenka in the quarter-finals of the 2023 French Open in straight sets, 4-6, 4-6 on Tuesday (June 6).

The Ukrainian returned from a break following her pregnancy break two months ago. She has already broken into the top 100 of the WTA tour, with excellent results at Roland Garros and Strasbourg Open.

Svitolina won the title in Strasbourg, beating Erin Routliffe, Varvara Gracheva, Clara Burel, and Anna Blinkova in the process.

At the 2023 French Open, she bested Martina Trevisan, 6-2, 6-2, in the first round, Storm Hunter 2-6, 6-3, 6-1, in the second round, Anna Blinkova 2-6, 6-2, 7-5, in the third round, and Daria Kastakina, 6-4, 7-6 (5), in the fourth round.

During her post-match press conference after losing to the Belarussian, Elina Svitolina explained that she feels like she won 'in so many ways'.

"You know, even though I'm sitting here dealing with it today but I feel like I won in so many ways," Svitolina said.

The former World No. 3 also revealed her biggest takeaway from the 2023 French Open.

"Facing difficulties," she added. "This year was difficult and different on the court, off the court, with you guys here, you know, with your difficult questions (smiling). And overcoming difficulties, as well."

Elina Svitolina explains lack of handshake after match with Aryna Sabalenka at French Open 2023

Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 French Open

Elina Svitolina once again didn't shake hands with a Russian or Belarussian opponent, after losing to Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals of the French Open 2023. Like all the other Ukrainian tennis players, Switolina once again took the position that she has held ever since the war between Russia and Ukraine started.

Some players, like Daria Kasatkina, didn't even try to shake hands with Svitolina, with the Russian just giving her a thumbs up at the net. However, Sabalenka was left waiting for the handshake that never came.

"My initial reaction, don't know, was like, what are you doing (smiling)? Because, yeah, in all my press conferences I say my clear position. So I don't know," Svitolina explained at the post-match press conference.

"Maybe she's not on social media during the tournaments but it is pretty clear. I made multiple statements that I'm not shaking hands, and she played obviously Marta as well in the first round. So is quite simple, you know," she added.

Eurosport @eurosport



The two do not share a handshake at the net



#RolandGarros Aryna Sabalenka gets the better of Elina Svitolina to advance to the French Open semi-finals!The two do not share a handshake at the net Aryna Sabalenka gets the better of Elina Svitolina to advance to the French Open semi-finals! 📈 The two do not share a handshake at the net ❌#RolandGarros https://t.co/OR0SLzLJwZ

