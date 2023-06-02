Elina Svitolina booked her spot in the second week of the 2023 French Open with a marathon win over Anna Blinkova, a player she had also beaten in the final at Stuttgart last week.

The Ukrainian toiled for two hours and 17 minutes before closing out a 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 win. A visibly emotional Svitolina held back tears while walking up to the net, holding up a thumbs and having a brief-yet-warm exchange with her opponent.

There was, however, no handshake given the Ukrainan players' stance in view of the Russian invasion of the country. Taking note of the exchange, former doubles No. 1 Rennae Stubbs said she felt for both players in the moment.

Taking to Twitter, the American noted that it felt like the first time since her comeback that Svitolina wanted to hug an opponent but could not, given the situation. Stubbs added that she believes that Svitolina knew the kind of person Blinkova was and wished she could have broken her stance just that one time.

"The no handshake is understandable for the Ukrainian players but I think that might have been the first time Svitolina thought of hugging her opponent or at least shaking hands. She knows Anna is a kind person and you saw both stand there for a brief minutetat the net, I felt for them both," Stubbs wrote on Twitter.

"That moment showed me the humanity in this. Elina & Ukrainian players have taken this stance to not shake hands with Russian/Belorussian players and I get it but in my heart, I know Elina knows the kind of person Anna is and believe she wished she could have broken her stance oneitime," she added.

Stubbs did also appreciate the brief exchange of "spasibo ('thank you' in Russian)" between the two players.

"You saw Elina look at Anna and say 'thank you' in their native tongue and the thumbs up. Then u saw them briefly stand there for a second and I think in that moment Elina would have liked to not have a war happening in her country to be able to appreciate the match her and Anna just played," she added.

Elina Svitolina to take on Daria Kastakina in French Open fourth round

Elina Svitolina at the 2023 French Open.

With Friday's comeback win, Elina Svitolina is through to the French Open second week for the fifth time in her career. The Ukrainan has posted her most consistent Grand Slam results at the French Open, where she holds a 70%-plus win percentage.

Svitolina has already taken out the likes of two-time semifinalist Martina Trevisan and Storm Sanders in her two matches so far. She now faces an uphill task against the ninth seed at this year's French Open, Daria Kasatkina.

Luckily for Svitolina, she has never lost to Kasatkina in their previous six encounters — the latest of which came at the 2021 US Open.

