Elina Svitolina recently opened up about the devastating impact of the Russia-Ukraine war conflict on her country following her first round win over Venus Williams at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Svitolina improved her winning record against the seven-time Grand Slam champion to 4-1 after securing a 6-4, 6-3 victory on Centre Court. The 28-year-old put on a clinical performance, striking down 28 winners and breaking the American's serve four times to advance to the second round of the grasscourt Major.

Following her win, Elina Svitolina shared an insight into her daily routine, revealing that she begins her mornings by catching up on news about the Russia-Ukraine war and checking in on her family back in Ukraine.

"Yeah, it's been, when I wake up, I always check news. Every moment that I'm not on the court I'm checking how my family is doing, how the situation is in Ukraine, monitoring all the time what is happening and how me and my foundation, the team around me, how we can help in that particular moment for some kids, for my family, for friends, for anyone," she said in her post-match press conference.

When asked whether she felt she could have done more to aid Ukraine as a professional athlete, Svitolina expressed uncertainty over whether she could have made a greater impact or not.

"I don't think about that at all. I don't know. Maybe, yeah, I could have, maybe I could have not, and I don't know," Elina Svitolina said.

The Ukrainian highlighted the hardships her compatriots were facing back in her homeland and acknowledged her privileged life in comparison. Svitolina asserted that the ongoing conflict serves as motivation for her to work harder and dedicate herself to training.

"This in many ways motivates me as well to go out there, to play, to practice, you know. People are having horrible times in Ukraine right now, and for me is no excuses to complain, because I have an amazing, an amazing life, I cannot complain. This in many ways motivates me to go and practice and train and be better every day," she added.

Elina Svitolina to take on Elise Mertens in Wimbledon 2023 2R clash

Following her win over Venus Williams, Elina Svitolina will take on Elise Mertens in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Mertens defeated qualifier Viktoria Hruncakova 7-6(2), 6-2 to book her spot against the Ukrainian.

Svitolina has enjoyed previous success at SW19. In 2019, the former World No. 3 reached the semifinals at the grasscourt Major, falling to eventual champion Simona Halep in straight sets.

In 2021, she entered the Grand Slam as the third seed. However, the 28-year-old was unable to repeat her heroics from 2019, losing to Magda Linette in the second round. Elina Svitolina missed last year's edition of the Wimbledon Championships as she was pregnant with her daughter, Skai, during the tournament.

