Elina Svitolina pulls out of Cincinnati Open due to foot injury, faces test against time to be fit for US Open

Elina Svitolina announced her withdrawal from the Cincinnati Open due to a foot injury. The Ukrainian is now in a race against time as she strives to recover in time for the US Open.

Svitolina most recently played at the Canadian Open, where she lost to Danielle Collins in the Round of 64. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Citi Open and the semifinals at Wimbledon.

In a social media post on Monday, Svitolina shared that she had been experiencing some discomfort in her foot since Wimbledon. The 28-year-old stated that a post-Montreal scan uncovered issues that lead her to withdraw from this year's Cincinnati event for rest and recovery.

"Unfortunately I have been experiencing some foot pain since Wimbledon and I was advised to have a scan after Montreal which has shown some issues that need addressing and resting, so I am unable to play in Cincinnati this year," she said.

The World No. 26 expressed her regret over the withdrawal, particularly as she holds affection for the fans in Cincinnati and enjoys playing in their presence. However, she emphasized the importance of following the medical advice she has received.

"I am really disappointed to pull out anywhere but I love the fans in Cincy and love playing in front of them which makes it extra hard but I have to take the medical advice I have been given," Svtolina said.

Concluding her statement, the Ukrainian player mentioned her commitment to resting and recovering for the upcoming US Open.

"I will do my best to rest and recover in time for the US Open now. Thank you for your understanding," she said.

Elina Svitolina's comeback adds pressure on Caroline Wozniacki and Naomi Osaka, according to Andrea Petkovic

Andrea Petkovic recently discussed her perspective on female players such as Serena Williams and Elina Svitolina, who managed to stage triumphant comebacks on the WTA Tour post childbirth.

Speaking on Tennis Channel's Inside-In podcast, Petkovic asserted that the current structure of the sport enables mothers to participate directly in the WTA Tour, eliminating the need for them to start at lower-level tournaments.

"I think the WTA has put into place a few new rules that support coming back, which was much harder before. You wouldn't have got the protected ranking, so you had to go back to grinding on the Challenger tour, which is much harder with a kid. So I think that's the systemic part," Petkovic said.

Originally scheduled to compete at the Cincinnati Open on Monday, August 14th, Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki were set to face each other in the first round. The winner of their match was expected to advance and face lucky loser Varvara Grachev. Wozniacki, who has recently become a mother of two, was gearing up for her third match since childbirth. Elina Svitolina, who gave birth to her daughter in October of last year, has also been enjoying an impressive comeback, amassing a formidable streak since returning to the game 10 months ago.