Elina Svitolina reacts as husband Gael Monfils bonds with daughter Skai on tennis court during adorable workout session

Elina Svitolina, along with Gael Monfils and their 2-year-old daughter Skai, shared an adorable family experience online. She posted a picture of Monfils bonding with Skai during a workout session on a practice court.

Svitolina took to Instagram to share the picture and reacted with a heart emoji. In the picture, the Frenchman could be seen stretching his arms and legs with his daughter following suit.

Screenshot from Elina Svitolina's Instagram @elinasvitolina

The World No. 22 recently made a second-round exit at the Qatar Open. She defeated Marketa Vondrousova 0-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the opening round before falling to Jessica Pegula 3-6, 6-7 in the next round.

Pegula's run was eventually cut short by Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals. The tournament is underway with Jelena Ostapenko, Iga Swiatek, Alexandrova and Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals. The final of the Qatar Open is slated for Sunday, February 16.

Svitolina will next head for the Dubai Championships while Gael Monfils is yet to announce his next outing.

Gael Monfils picked his "unbelievable family" with Elina Svitolina and daughter Skai over Grand Slam dream

Gael Monfils(left) and wife Elina Svitolina(right) at the 2023 US Open - Stars of the Open Exhibition Match to Benefit Ukraine Relief. Image: Getty

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina navigate the ATP and WTA tours with their daughter often in tow. The Frenchman shared his changing priorities during the 2025 Australian Open in January, particularly in light of nearing the end of his tennis career.

38-year-old Monfils has won 13 ATP titles so far. The closest that the World No. 33 came to winning a Grand Slam were semifinal runs at the 2008 French Open and the 2016 US Open.

This year, Monfils started his season with a bang, winning the ASB Classic in Auckland and breaking Roger Federer's record of being the oldest player to win an ATP title in 50 years.

At the 2025 Australian Open, Monfils defeated Taylor Fritz in the third round. In a post-match press conference, he was asked if winning a Grand Slam was his top priority at the time. He replied:

"Win? No! To be honest with you, it's not even a dream to win the tournament. My dream is to be old and healthy! I tell you my dream is to have an unbelievable family! Tennis, it's cool! Of course, you want a gold dream, whatever. But my dream is out there," Gael Monfils said.

Monfils' run at the Melbourne Major eventually came to an end after he retired from his fourth-round match against Ben Shelton due to a back injury.

