Elina Svitolina believes Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's passionate speech from the United States Capitol on Wednesday night was quite monumental in the ongoing war against Russia. The Ukrainian tennis star thanked Zelenksyy for his unwavering support and contribution to Ukraine's fight to put an end to the war in their country.

Zelenskyy visited Washington DC and delivered a defiant speech from the Capitol building, declaring that his country is fighting against odds, and also calling for help from the US in the war against Russia. Svitolina seemed to be quite moved by the speech and shared a powerful photo from the event along with her thoughts on Zelenskyy's speech.

In the photo, US Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were seen holding the Ukrainian flag as a mark of support, while Zelenskyy delivered his speech to members of the US Congress. Svitolina praised her country's president for his efforts.

"The most monumental speech of President Zelenskyy to people of the United States and the Congress! THANK YOU so much for your unwavering support! We will never forget your contribution to our victory!" Elina Svitolina wrote on Instagram Stories.

Svitolina herself has been quite active in her support for the war-affected in Ukraine throughout the year. The 2018 WTA Finals winner has initiated as well as participated in many charitable causes and fund-raising efforts to help her compatriots. Most recently, she announced that she is raising funds for generators to power Ukrainian hospitals.

Elina Svitolina laments lack of support for Ukrainian players from tennis authorities

Elina Svitolina recently opened up about the impact of the ongoing war on the tennis world as she lamented the lack of support from the tennis governing bodies towards her and other players from her country.

The former World No.3 wanted the ATP and WTA to take stricter action against players from Russia and Belarus. She revealed that she and her fellow Ukrainians on tour had "multiple conversations" with the ATP and WTA about the war, but could not change their minds.

"In tennis, there's been nothing done towards these athletes representing these countries," Svitolina said in an interview with Reuters.

"In the end, we stopped trying because it was just impossible to convince them to change their minds," she added.

Svitolina, who gave birth to her and Gael Monfils' daughter Skaï Monfils just over two months ago, last played on tour at the Miami Open in March. She has dropped outside the Top 200 in the WTA singles rankings.

