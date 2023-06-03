Elina Svitolina is through to the fourth round of the 2023 French Open with a 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 win over Russia's Anna Blinkova.

The Ukranian, who will take on another Russian, Daria Kasatkina on Sunday, June 4, dwelt on what it means to be married to someone who is in the same profession with reference to her husband Gael Monfils.

Svitolina stated that while the Frenchman is "entertaining and supportive" they speak a lot about tennis. She did highlight the fact mutual support was a positive given that they face similar problems.

"What is good? Let's start what is bad. What is bad is maybe we speak quite a lot about tennis. You know, tennis is like 95% of our life. Sometimes you just maybe want to rest. But to be fair, you know, a person like Gael, he's quite easy, quite a really easygoing person. Does also like million things around tennis," she stated.

"So that's why it keeps our life fun. So I guess this is good as well that he's very entertaining in a way and very supportive, of course. Understands what I'm going through. He understands how tough it can be. You know, we both really support each other because we go through similar problems, similar tough times," Elina Svitolina added.

Svitolina married Gael Monfils in 2021. The couple have a baby girl named Skai Monfils, who was born in October last year.

Gael Monfils has had to pull out of the 2023 French Open on account of a wrist injury.

"Remember watching Andre Agassi play Andrei Medvedev" - Elina Svitolina recalls 1999 French Open final broadcast in Ukraine

Elina Svitolina disclosed that the Roland Garros extravaganza was the only Grand Slam that was broadcast in Ukraine when she was a child. The 28-year-old turned the clock back with memories of watching American legend Andre Agassi play Ukraine's Andrei Medvedev in the 1999 French Open final.

"Yes, I said when I was a child, you know, it was broadcasted. Right now we have more tournaments broadcasted in Ukraine. Not right now exactly, but before the war we had lots of matches broadcasted," the 2019 US Open and Wimbledon semifinalist said.

"Coming back to childhood, I remember watching Andre Agassi against Medvedev, the Ukrainian, playing a final. It was a huge final. I remember that match. I remember watching, cheering for Medvedev. Unfortunately he didn't make it. But, yeah, stands out in my mind," she recalled.

Andre Agassi came back from two sets down to defeat Andrei Medvedev 1-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to register his first and only French Open win in 1999.

Elina Svitolina, meanwhile, is a three-time quarterfinalist at Roland Garros (2015, 2017, and 2019). She also made it to the Australian Open quarterfinals in 2018 and 2019.

