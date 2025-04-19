Elina Svitolina reveals how husband Gael Monfils helped her reach Rouen final being miles apart

Elina Svitolina has shared how her husband, Gael Monfils, motivated her to do well in the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole. She is one win away from claiming the title at the event and defeated Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the semifinal 6-0, 6-2.

Ad

Svitolina entered Rouen after a fourth-round exit in Miami. She outsmarted Anhelina Kalinina and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first few rounds and then overpowered Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the semifinal.

The Ukrainian revealed how Gael Monfils promised to be present courtside if she reached the final in Rouen. She spoke about the motivating challenge her husband issued before the event started.

"A big motivation for me was when Gael told me at the start of the tournament that he would come to the final if I reach the final. So he’ll probably come to support me tomorrow,” Elina Svitolina said

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Svitolina has made an optimistic start to the season by chalking up 17 wins from 23 matches, including quarterfinal runs at the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open. She also reached the last 16 in Miami, but lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils got married on July 16, 2021. They welcomed a baby daughter named Skai Monfils a year later into their family. The Frenchman shared a sweet message for his daughter and Svitolina on his 38th birthday and felt grateful for their presence in his life.

Ad

Here's what Monfils said via social media:

"Today, I celebrate my 38th birthday surrounded by the two most precious gifts of my life: my wife and my daughter. I am endlessly grateful for all the love that surrounds me. Each passing year reminds me of how fortunate and blessed I am. Thank you, life, for these treasures that light up my path," Gael Monfils said

Ad

Ad

While Svitolina is in action at the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole, Monfils chalked up a second-round exit in the Monte-Carlo Masters last week. Despite a valiant effort against Andrey Rublev, the Russian defeated him in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(2).

Elina Svitolina will take on Olga Danilovic in the final of the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole

Svitolina in action at the Billie Jean King Cup - Source: Getty

Elina Svitolina will lock horns with Olga Danilovic in the final of the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole. The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Ad

While Svitolina edged past Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the semifinal, Danilovic made light work of Suzan Lamens. She defeated the Dutchwoman in one hour and 34 minutes, 6-4, 6-4.

Danilovic is through to her fourth career WTA final. She clinched the Gangzhou Open last year by defeating Caroline Dolehide in the final 6-3, 6-1.

Both players will be eager to capture their first title of the season. They are scheduled to play on Sunday (April 20) in Rouen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More