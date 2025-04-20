Elina Svitolina's husband Gael Monfils beams with pride after Ukrainian bags 1st title in nearly 2 years at Rouen

Elina Svitolina's husband and French tennis star, Gael Monfils, was overjoyed as the Ukrainian won her first title in nearly two years at the Open de Rouen on April 20. She defeated her opponent, Olga Danilovic, 6-4, 7-6(8) after a high-voltage clash which included a gruelling ten-point tiebreak in the last set.

The tennis power couple got married in 2021 in a private ceremony and also have a daughter named Skai. They have been an inspiration to many and have always pushed each other to do their best personally and professionally. They are often spotted cheering for one another from the sidelines while the other's playing and also share glimpses of their time off the court on social media.

After Svitolina put up a stunning display at Rouen and won the tournament without dropping a single set throughout, her husband, Monfils, was delighted to witness his wife at her level-best. He took to Instagram to share an image of the two of them posing with the trophy, accompanied by an adorable message in the caption.

"So happy and proud of my wife @elisvitolina for her win in Rouen @openrouen. Congrats my love ❤️ #18"- he wrote.

Monfils had shared in an interview earlier this month how Elina Svitolina played a key role in saving him from retiring from the sport hastily during a difficult time.

Gael Monfils revealed how Elina Svitolina talked him out of early retirement

During a talk show with his close friend and compatriot Gilles Simon on his YouTube channel, Gael Monfils candidly admitted how he had contemplated parting ways with tennis during the difficult time of COVID-19. He said that the pandemic had taken a toll on his mental and physical health, which made him consider retirement.

Elina Svitolina was quick to understand the situation, and she eventually talked him into changing his mind about it, which he admitted he is now extremely grateful for.

"If I hadn’t met Elina, I would’ve retired already… no doubt. I think I would’ve called it quits after COVID," he said.

"Elina... she found the right words. She said to me, ‘Look, I’m coming back after giving birth… so you can do it too.' She gave me motivation. I told her, ‘I need a clear goal,’ and we set one together. She helped me immensely," he added. (translated from French)

The couple is currently focused on having a successful run in the ongoing clay swing of the season.

