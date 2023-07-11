Elina Svitolina's rise from being an umpire during maternity leave to beating Iga Swiatek in Wimbledon

Elina Svitolina's dream run after returning to tennis continues as she booked her place in the Wimbledon semifinals after beating World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Svitolina had a disappointing start to the 2022 season with only five wins out of 13 matches before taking a break from tennis, which later turned out to be a maternity leave as she was pregnant with her first child.

During this period, in July 2022, Svitolina was an umpire for an exhibition match between Iga Swiatek and Agnieszka Radwanska in Krakow. This event was held for relief efforts in Ukraine, and over £400,000 was raised from it.

Elina Svitolina and her husband Gael Monfils became parents in October 2022, when she gave birth to her daughter Skai. She eventually returned to action on the WTA Tour at the Charleston Open and suffered an opening-round defeat to Yulia Putintseva.

Following early exits at a couple of ITF tournaments, the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, Svitolina won the Internationaux de Strasbourg. She followed this up by reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open before losing to Aryna Sabalenka.

The Ukrainian had a disappointing start to the grass-court season as she suffered a 6-2, 6-0 thrashing to Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham. However, this was followed by a dream run at Wimbledon.

Svitolina received a wildcard for the grass-court Major and started by beating Venus Williams in the first round. She then beat 28th seed Elise Mertens, Sofia Kenin, and 19th seed Victoria Azarenka to book her place in the quarterfinals.

Here, the 28-year-old faced World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and produced arguably the upset of the tournament by beating her 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2 to reach the semifinals of Wimbledon for the second time in her career.

Svitolina is assured of a return to at least the Top 30 of the WTA rankings, which is quite an achievement considering her ranking was 1344 when she made her return to tennis.

Elina Svitolina will take on Marketa Vondrousova in the Wimbledon semifinals

Elina Svitolina after beating Iga Swiatek in Wimbledon

After stunning Iga Swiatek, Elina Svitolina will take on Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinals of Wimbledon.

It will be the sixth meeting between the two, with the Ukrainian leading 3-2 in the head-to-head. The two will lock horns in a Grand Slam match for the first time.

The last meeting between Svitolina and Vondrousova came in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics, with the Czech winning 6-3, 6-1 to reach the final, where she lost to Belinda Bencic.

If the Ukrainian beats Vondrousova, she will reach her maiden Grand Slam final.

