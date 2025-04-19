Elina Svitolina sends strongly worded message about Ukrainian children reportedly taken to Russia amid war

Elina Svitolina made her stance clear on the return of Ukrainian children forcefully deported to Russia amid the war. The Ukrainian tennis player stated clearly that all children should be returned to their homeland without any compromise.

Svitolina has been vocal about the war and its repercussions on her country since Russia's invasion of Ukraine took place in February 2022. The former World No. 3 was one of the first to adopt the practices of not shaking hands with her Russian and Belarusian opponents during tennis matches as a sign of protest against the war.

During the Easter festivities, Svitolina took to social media to highlight how Ukrainian children have been forcibly taken to Russia during the conflict and are having their identities altered. Along with the Government Organization Bring Kids Back UA, the tennis star made a clear declaration stating that the release of children should be pursued without any compromise and that it was an essential part of the peace process between the two countries.

"The return of all Ukrainian children must be a non-negotiable element of the ongoing peace process. I’m sharing this today to say clearly: #ChildrenAreNonNegotiable @BringKidsBackUA," she said (Via X)

During her Australian Open campaign, Svitolina had hailed the spirits of the Ukrainian soldiers and stated that her never-die attitude on the court was a result of her Ukrainian heritage.

Elina Svitolina is currently in action at the Open de Rouen

In Picture: Elina Svitolina (Getty)

On the court, Elina Svitolina's performances so far this season have been middling. The Ukrainian reached two high-profile quarterfinals at the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open, but lost to Madison Keys and Mirra Andreeva, respectively.

Svitolina was part of the Ukrainian team that got past the qualifying stages of the Billie Jean King Cup, as she won both her singles ties. Currently, she is at the Open de Rouen and has reached the semifinal with straight set wins over the likes of Jill Teichmann, Anhelina Kalinina, and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. The top seed will now face Elena Gabriela Ruse in the last four, against whom she has a 2-0 head-to-head record.

Svitolina is looking to reach her first Tour-level final since the ASB Classic last year, which she lost to Coco Gauff last year. The Ukrainian last won a title on Tour at the Internationaux de Strasbourg in 2023, with a win over Anna Blinkova in the final.

