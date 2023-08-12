Elina Svitolina shares her adorable "daily routine" of watching daughter Skai on video call

Tennis pro Elina Svitolina recently shared a glimpse of an adorable moment with her baby girl, Skai, and their dog.

The Ukrainian is currently in the United States, ready to compete at the 2023 Cincinnati Open. Svitolina earlier played at the Canadian Open but lost to American Danielle Collins in the first round.

The 28-year-old had a wonderful run at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships prior to that. The former World No. 3 reached the semifinals at SW19, where she lost to the eventual winner Marketa Vondrousova, 6-3, 6-3.

On Saturday, August 12, Elina Svitolina shared a picture on social media -- a screengrab taken during her video call with Skai, with their dog also present next to her daughter. Skai is the firstborn child of Svitolina and fellow tennis player Gael Monfils, who is also set to compete in Cincinnati next week.

"Daily routine," the Ukrainian wrote on her Instagram story and captioned it with a red heart at the end.

Elina Svitolina's Instagram story

Earlier this month, during the Citi Open, Svitolina shed some light on why she and her husband Monfils do not bring their daughter with them on the tour.

"No, she's at home. We want her to stay home for the health reasons. Health is No. 1 priority for us. It's really challenging," she said.

Svitolina continued to speak about the struggles of moving to different places to play tournaments and did not want to put undue stress on Skai.

"We know how tiring it can be to travel that much. Tennis requires a lot of traveling, flying, and all this stress. You know, you're not sleeping in your bed, you are constantly, you know, doing something and different places. So we don't want to stress her right now at the beginning," she added.

Elina Svitolina further added that the couple talked to her regularly on video calls and that although it was tough for them, they preferred it as it was better for the health of their child.

"We were FaceTiming this morning with her and she was super happy...It's really sad for us, but, you know, we have to put the priority on her health," she added.

Elina Svitolina will lock horns with Caroline Wozniacki in 1R at Cincinnati Open 2023

Citi Open - Day 7

Elina Svitolina will begin her 2023 Cincinnati Open campaign with a first-round clash against Caroline Wozniacki. The Dane returned to professional tennis at the Canadian Open this week.

The duo have played each other five times on the tour. The Ukrainian comfortably leads the head-to-head 4-1. They met for the first time in 2016, in a contest that was won by Svitolina. Wozniacki won her only match against Svitolina back in 2017, at the WTA Finals.

Elina Svitolina's best performance at the Cincinnati Open came in 2015, when she reached the semifinals and lost to Serena Williams.

The winner of the Svitolina-Wozniacki clash will be up against either Peyton Sterns or Daria Kasatkina in the second round of the WTA 1000 tournament.