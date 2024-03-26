Elina Svitolina shared a heartwarming glimpse into her daughter Skai's budding interest in tennis before her husband Gael Monfils' highly anticipated third-round clash against Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Miami Open.

Svitolina's campaign at the Miami Open failed to get off the ground, as the Ukrainian suffered defeat in her opening match itself. Following a first-round bye, she took on Naomi Osaka in a blockbuster second round match, where the Japenese claimed a 6-2, 7-6(5) victory to knock Svitolina out of the WTA 1000 event.

Moving past her early exit, Elina Svitolina swiftly shifted her focus to the upcoming clay season, offering a peek into her training on social media. The World No. 17 also captured her daughter Skai with two tennis racquets in hand before Gael Monfil's clash against Carlos Alcaraz.

"Game ready," she posted on her Instagram story.

Elina Svitolina's Instagram story

Svitolina was spotted in the stands cheering Monfils on as he battled it out against Alcaraz for a place in the fourth round of the Miami Open. However, the match did not go the Frenchman's way, as the World No. 2 claimed a dominant 6-2, 6-4 victory to keep his hopes of achieving the Sunshine Double alive.

"People want to put tennis first but I think Elina Svitolina is a great mother first, this is most important for me" - Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina

Following his 7-6(5), 6-4 win over Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the Miami Open, Gael Monfils emphasized that his wife Elina Svitolina's role as a great mother took precedence over her tennis career.

"People want to put tennis first but I think she [Elina Svitolina] is a great mother first. This is the most important for me as her husband because of course we are a tennis couple but life is beyond our sport," Monfils said in his post-match press conference. .

With the one-year anniversary of Svitolina's comeback to the tour after giving birth approaching, Monfils also expressed his admiration for the Ukrainian's remarkable return, hailing her mental and physical resilience.

"She’s an excellent and great mother and as you said she managed it well on the court. I’m surprised how well she came back, how strong she is mentally and physically. It’s just amazing," he said.

The Frenchman further lauded Svitolina's ability to navigate her career amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war conflict, labeling her a "tough woman."

"I can’t really tell you so much because even me I’m amazed and of course with the Ukraine situation is even crazy with everything that she put for our country through herself and to be able to manage all of three but there’s many others but let’s say all of three we keep it short. It’s just amazing and she’s a tough woman," he said.