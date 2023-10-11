Elina Svitolina shared heartwarming photos of her daughter Skai attending practice and fitness sessions with her mother and father, Gael Monfils.

The couple started dating in 2018 and got married in July 2021. They welcomed their daughter, Skai, in October last year.

Svitolina announced that she would be taking a break from tennis due to the Russia-Ukraine war in March 2022. She returned to competitive tennis in April 2023 and reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships.

Gael Monfils last played at the Laver Cup and lost 6-4, 6-3 to Felix Auger-Aliassime in a round-robin clash.

Elina Svitolina took to Instagram to share stories featuring Skai looking at the court while wearing a tracksuit with her name on the back.

"First practice," Svitolina captioned the story with a smiling-face emoji.

Post the practice session, both Svitolina and Skai hit the gym with the baby getting a glimpse of her first fitness session.

Elina Svitolina's daughter in the gym.

Skai soaked into the fitness atmosphere and ended up playing with some rings at the fitness centre.

Skai playing at the fitness centre.

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils vocal on love for each other

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils.

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils have been vocal on social media about their love for each other. The power-packed tennis couple have not missed an opportunity to let the world know the love they share.

The Ukrainian tennis player, a former World No. 3, enjoyed late-night massages from her husband, long walks down the countryside, and much more. This is evident from their social media posts.

The pair also took to social media to wish each other for their respective birthdays. Gael Monfils dedicated a heartwarming message to his wife Elina Svitolina as she rang in her 29th birthday.

Monfils took the opportunity to dedicate a special quote, admiring her presence in his life.

“Happy birthday @elisvitolina No words can express my feelings for you. You are my love, my sunshine, my life!" the Frenchman wrote on Instagram on the day of her birthday.

Svitolina, on the other hand, wished Monfils a happy birthday by saying he was an "amazing" father and that she was grateful for every moment they spent together.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life!❤️‍🔥 You bring so much joy and happiness into my world. I am grateful for every moment spent with you. Here's to another year of love, laughter and endless adventures together. You are an amazing father and I’m so happy to have you by my side. I love you more than words can express. Happy birthday," Svitolina wrote on Instagram.

The couple have also made sure to lift each other up when things were going against them. Monfils went on record to credit his wife and her success for bringing out the best in him.

“We had each other. It’s great to see her doing so good. So, I think both of us, we try to pull the best out of us," he said in a conversation with Prakash Amritraj of the Tennis Channel earlier.

In the 2023 season so far, Elina Svitolina has won a WTA 250 title, played the quarterfinals in the French Open and semifinals at Wimbledon. She lost to Jessica Pegula in the round of 32 at the US Open.