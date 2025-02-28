Elina Svitolina shows off her daughter Skai's adorable fashion as the little one joins her mother on her electric scooter

Elina Svitolina may have suffered a setback defeat at the Dubai Tennis Championships, but the love of her family never lets her down. The WTA star was seen cherishing some adorable moments with her daughter Shai as the little one walked along with her mom in a cute outfit.

Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina began their relationship in 2019 and finally tied the knot in 2021. The ceremony took place in Geneva, Switzerland, where Svitolina wore a gown by designer Virgil Abloh's Off-White bridal collection, and Monfils was in a custom off-white tuxedo.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Skaï Monfils, on October 15, 2022. Svitolina shared the news on social media and expressed gratitude for her husband's support during this unforgettable moment.

Svitolina surprised her fans by sharing glimpses from her adorable getaway with daughter Shai. The WTA star posted two pictures on her Instagram story in which she could be seen engaging in a playful walk alongside the little one. While she was seen wearing a black bomber jacket, her daughter matched the same, with a cute cap and a backpack.

Elina Svitolina with daughter Shai - via Instagram/@elisvitolina

This came after Svitolina's disappointing exit from the Dubai Tennis Championships. Although the WTA star started with a commendable win over Anna Kalinskaya, she couldn't stand the Round of 32 challenge against Clara Tauson.

Elina Svitolina unveils being on a mission to bring home the abducted Ukrainian children

Elina Svitolina at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Elina Svitolina is determined to fulfill a social cause: helping the children affected by the war in Ukraine. Currently ranked 23rd in the world, the WTA star is effectively working to bring the Ukrainian kids who were deported to Russia during the conflict back under the 'Bring Kids Back UA' program (an initiative led by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy), for which she is also the brand ambassador.

"I feel like I have a mission, I have a platform that I use to work. To bring attention, to bring people together, to unite, for the causes and for our future because hopefully the war will end soon and then we'll have a lot of work to rebuild our country and to build our future. This initiative is working really hard to bring back kids that have been stolen from Ukraine. There's still more than 20,000 kids that are missing. They are our future,” she told the National.

Elina Svitiolina has been serving the needs of children under the banner of her foundation. Established in 2019, the Elina Svitolina Foundation has been working hard to identify and help young talent bloom in sports. More than 1000 youngsters have joined the programs launched by the supportive foundation.

