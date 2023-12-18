Elina Svitolina takes on management duties for Ukrainian national team at Billie Jean Cup for next 4 years through foundation

Elina Svitolina will be involved in management duties for the Ukrainian women's national team at the Billie Jean King Cup for the next four years.

Svitolina has constantly worked towards the betterment of tennis in her country. With the latest development, the Ukrainian will guide the women's team to help them achieve greater success at the international team competition.

The Ukrainian Tennis Federation (UTF) recently announced the transfer of rights of the women's team to the player's foundation from 2024 to 2027.

Taking to social media on Monday (December 18), Svitolina notified her followers about the new setup.

"A new chapter in the history of the Svitolina Foundation: for the next 4 years, we will manage the Ukrainian women's national team in the @BJKCup team tennis championships," Svitolina wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The 2024 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers are set to take place on April 12 and 13, 2024. Sixteen teams will go head-to-head across eight ties that will be played on a home-and-away basis. The eight winning nations will join current champions Canada, runners-up Italy, hosts Spain, and wild-card entry Czech Republic at the finals in November.

Ukraine has been drawn against Romania in the qualifiers. They lost to the Czech Republic in the qualifiers last time around. It will be exciting to see how the team will fare under the management of Svitolina and her foundation next year.

A look at Elina Svitolina's 2023 season

Elina Svitolina at the 2023 US Open

Elina Svitolina made a much-awaited comeback on the tour in 2023 following her maternity break last year. She commenced her season at the Charleston Open, where she suffered a 7-6, 2-6, 4-6 first-round defeat against Yulia Putintseva.

Svitolina followed it with upsets at the Italian Open and Madrid Open, suffering first-round exits on both occasions. However, she made a strong comeback at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, beating Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-3 in the final to claim her first title since becoming a mother.

The 29-year-old put up an impressive show at the French Open by making it to the quarterfinals, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka 4-6, 4-6.

At Wimbledon, Svitolina defeated World No. 1 Iga Swiatek to advance to the semifinals. However, she was denied a spot in the final, losing to eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 3-6.

Elina Svitolina last played at the 2023 US Open. She succumbed to a 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 third-round defeat against Jessica Pegula, who improved her head-to-head record with the Ukrainian to 4-1.