Elina Svitolina takes in the sights in Auckland with daughter Skai ahead of ASB Classic 2024 campaign

Elina Svitolina recently shared a heartwarming snap of her daughter, as she begins her preparations for the season opener in New Zealand down under.

Svitolina is part of a star-studded draw at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, the season's first WTA 250 event. She is slated to face former Australian Open champion and world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in a blockbuster first-round match.

Expand Tweet

A win in her first round could potentially set her up to face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the second round. Incidentally, Radacanu is making her comeback on the tour after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an injury.

Svitolina is already in Auckland in preparation for the event and took to social media to share an adorable moment with her daughter Skai in the city.

Elina Svitolina and daughter Skai - @elisvitolina, Instagram

Skai is pictured wearing a blue jacket with the lovely city in the background on a cloudy day.

Svitolina and French tennis player Gael Monfils welcomed Skai into the world on October 15, 2022. The couple celebrated her first birthday in October earlier this year. Both parents took to their social media accounts, penning heartfelt messages to her.

"Every moment spent by your side reminds me how lucky I am to have you," Monfils wrote in French on X. "Your smile, your laughter, and even your tears gave a unique colour to my daily life. You have truly enlightened and transformed my life. For you, my little pearl, I wish all the happiness imaginable and all the wonders that life has to offer."

Svitolina described her daughter as "the sweetest little girl," and wished that her day was filled with laughter, joy, and lots of cake.

"You bring so much happiness to our lives, and we are grateful for every moment with you. Here's to a lifetime of love, happiness, and endless adventures. We love you more than words can express. Happy birthday, our precious angel," Svitolina was quoted saying via her social media account.

Elina Svitolina to lock horns with Caroline Wozniacki in her season opener

Elina Svitolina and Carolina Wozniacki at the 2023 US Open - Getty Images

Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina will lock horns with the 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki in the first round of the 2024 ASB Classic.

Both players made highly anticipated returns back to the tour last season after giving birth. Svitolina returned from her maternity leave in April 2023. Wozniacki returned to the tour last year after making her comeback on the back of two pregnancies. She gave birth to a daughter Olivia in June 2021 and then a son James in October 2022.

Both players last played at the US Open. Svitolina lost in the third round to Jessica Pegula, and Wozniacki lost in the fourth round to eventual champion Coco Gauff.

They will both be looking to make a solid start to begin the season.