Elina Svitolina expressed her gratitude towards her husband, Gael Monfils, for his unwavering support during her second-round victory at the French Open.

The Ukranian secured a stunning comeback win over Storm Sanders 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 and booked her place in the third round. The three-time quarterfinalist at the claycourt Major is once again starting to find her feet on the women's tour after recently making her return at the 2023 Charleston Open.

Svitolina expressed her appreciation for Monfils, acknowledging the sacrifice he made to be there for her. She also mentioned being high on emotions in the hotel room during her husband's opening round clash at Court Phillippe Chatrier.

"I watched him but not live, I was streaming in my room, so if someone heard me, its me cheering for Gael. I dont know actually what he's doing here now," Elina Svitolina said.

"I think he should be resting but I'm really thankful for him to come to support me especially in this tough match. Looking forward for his next round. Its his turn now to go and play in the second round, so ya looking forward to the match," she added.

Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan

Elina Svitolina: 'I was screaming in my room, so if someone heard me - it's me cheering for Gael' Elina Svitolina: 'I was screaming in my room, so if someone heard me - it's me cheering for Gael' 😅https://t.co/aWGYlhGHx4

Monfils put up an inspirational performance in his first round bout, outlasting Argentinian Sebastian Baez in an epic five-set encounter. The Frenchman recovered from a 4-0 deficit in the final set to snap his three-match losing streak and register his first main tour win in over six months.

Svitolina, who recently gave birth to a baby girl named Skai, mentioned how they support each other and how tennis has always played a special role in their lives.

"Well I think we dont know any other way because weve been playing tennis since we are 3-4 years old, for us its in our nature to play tennis. Of course there is lot of tough moments for Gael and for me, but as a family we really understand each other and support each other so much," Elina Svitolina said in her post match interview.

"We try to go through tough moments and produce moments like I had today and like yesterday as well, Gael fought his heart out and played an unbelievable match," she added.

Elina Svitolina to square off against Anna Blinkova in the third round of the French Open

2023 French Open - Day Four Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina will take on Anna Blinkova in the third round of the French Open on Friday. The Ukranian leads the head-to-head against Blinkova 1-0 and defeated her most recently at the 2023 Strasbourg International final in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

Blinkova, the Russian tennis professional has had a decent start to the new 2023 season, garnering 18 wins from 32 matches and a semifinal run at the Hobart International. She'll be aiming to turn the tables and secure a victory against Svitolina, adding another highlight to her successful season.

However, the Ukranian will be entering the match as the favorite. Her experience gives her an edge against the Russian but Blinkova's competitive spirit and desire to make a statement cannot be overlooked.

Fans can expect an intriguing encounter on Friday (June 2) at the Stade Roland Garros. The winner of this tie could square off against Peyton Stearns or Daria Kasatkina in the fourth round.

Poll : 0 votes